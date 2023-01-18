The Internal Revenue Service has released its claim on assets of DiLuzio Ambulance Service, and the Keene company said Wednesday it is working to clear up its problems with the federal agency.
This action came after the IRS sent a letter to DiLuzio clients instructing them to send payments to the federal agency, instead of DiLuzio, in order to clear up the company’s $648,965 tax debt.
Those clients include Cheshire County and several area towns. The county's nursing home got its letter Jan. 10.
Then, on Friday, the IRS sent out a second letter to these same customers, saying it had released its “levy,” or the action allowing it to seize company property, including client payments. (The county provided both letters to The Sentinel.)
The letter from IRS Manager Allison Vermette of Nashua didn’t explain why the levy was released or whether the debt had been paid. She didn’t return calls for comment Wednesday.
The company also didn’t provide specifics, but said in a written statement emailed to The Sentinel Wednesday that the tax issue would not disrupt business:
“For over 71 years DiLuzio Ambulance Service has provided, and it will continue to provide, timely, professional, responsive, and dependable services to its customers. The Ambulance Service has hired tax professionals to work with the IRS for the purposes of addressing and resolving its IRS Tax Problems.
“Any Notices of Levy served on January 04, 2023, by the IRS on some of the Customers of the Ambulance Service were released by the IRS on January 13, 2023. The Ambulance Service is confident that its IRS Problems will be resolved and that its IRS Problems will have no impact on its business operations.”
Co-owner Robert J. “Bob” DiLuzio Sr. did not return several calls for further comment.
Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates said that as a client of the ambulance service the county has an interest in DiLuzio's issue with the IRS and is uncertain of the implications of the tax problem.
“We still have concerns,” Coates said in an interview. “We have to do our homework because we need to know what’s still on the table and how that affects us being ready for whatever comes next.”
Last year, a deal for the county to take over the ambulance company fell through and the county used American Rescue Plan Act money to start its own ambulance service, Cheshire EMS, headquartered in Swanzey and available to serve local towns. It is poised to expand beyond its present service of providing patient transfers.
Swanzey Town Administrator Michael Branley said Wednesday that his town also received both IRS letters. Swanzey’s contract with DiLuzio runs until July 1, 2025.
Branley said the company’s tax problem is not particularly concerning.
“It seems like it was resolved pretty quickly,” he said, adding he communicated with the company.
“They were aware of the issue, working to resolve it."
As of last year, DiLuzio was the primary EMS provider for Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan and Swanzey, as well as the backup EMS provider in other communities, including Walpole and Winchester.
Marlborough Town Administrator Ellen Smith and Winchester Town Administrator Karey Miner confirmed Wednesday they also received the two IRS letters.
The first letter listed the ambulance service as having four unpaid balances, two in 2020 and two in 2021, with the total amount due as $648,965.
