ALSTEAD — State Police are still investigating an attempted burglary at the Alstead Gun Shop earlier this month, an official said Friday.
Troopers were called to the shop at 163 River St. around 4 a.m. on Aug. 11 after the store's security alarm went off, said Lt. Michael Kokoski.
Troopers found that someone had tried to "compromise" one of the building's walls to get into the store, triggering the alarm, Kokoski said. He declined to specify how the intruders attempted to get in, citing the ongoing investigation.
No one was inside the store at the time, according to Kokoski. Police are investigating the incident as an attempted burglary and are reviewing surveillance footage from the area, he said. He declined to say if any suspects have been identified.
An employee at the shop declined to comment Friday, referring questions to State Police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact N.H. State Police Sgt. Daniel Brow at 223-8494 or daniel.brow@dos.nh.gov.