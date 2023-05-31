“We serve you, and you make us better — through your input, through your readership and, via our crowdfunding campaigns and subscriptions, through your direct financial support,” Executive Editors Anika Clark and Cecily Weisburgh write in the report’s introduction. “At a time when news organizations have shuttered across the country, we hope you’ll enjoy this accounting of what we’ve accomplished together.”
The launch of the 2nd annual report coincides with The Sentinel’s crowdfunding campaign. For the past three years — beginning in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown — we have turned to you, our community, to support The Sentinel’s journalism. This year, we’re asking for your donations specifically to bolster the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab.
The Lab, which was launched in February 2022, explores the challenges of health care access in our community, with a goal of identifying potential solutions. This approach, known as solutions journalism, not only outlines problems, but presents rigorous reporting on possible ways to fix them through real-world examples.
The Lab is completely funded by foundations, grants, and donors like you. Because of this, we are able to offer everything the Lab produces — in-depth stories, a weekly email newsletter, a podcast, a family resource guide, community health fair and more — for free.
A hard copy of the 2023 Impact Report will be delivered with this weekend’s edition of The Sentinel and is available online now at sentinelsource.com/impact.
For any questions on the Community Impact Report and/or the crowdfunding campaign, please contact Managing Editor for Audience Development Jack Rooney at 352-1234, extension 1404, or jrooney@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @RooneyReports.
