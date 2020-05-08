The N.H. Department of Transportation plans to install warning systems at two highway intersections in the Monadnock Region as part of a pilot program.
The intersection conflict warning systems are slated to go in at the intersections of Route 9 and Route 63 in Chesterfield and Route 101 and Route 123 in Peterborough, according to Eileen Meaney, a spokeswoman for the department. A third is planned for Pelham.
The systems use flashing lights to warn drivers that traffic is at the stop sign of an intersecting road. In Chesterfield, for instance, a vehicle stopping on Route 63 will trigger flashing lights on Route 9, warning oncoming traffic.
The systems are scheduled to be installed in summer 2021, Meaney said in an email.