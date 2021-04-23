Consolidated Communications crews are working to restore Internet service to customers in Keene, a company spokeswoman said Friday evening.
“Today, just before 4 p.m., we experienced a service interruption affecting some business customers in Keene, N.H,” spokeswoman Nicole Elton said in an email. “Crews are working to determine the cause of the issue and restore services as quickly as possible.”
Shortly before 6 p.m., Elton said she did not know exactly how many customers have been affected. The Sentinel’s office on West Street is among those without Internet service.
Elton added that she did not have an estimate for when Internet service would be restored, but that the outage appears to be limited to Keene.