It’s the middle of a global pandemic, and they’re far from home.
For Keene State College juniors Benajil Rai and Puja Thapa, home is Kathmandu, Nepal. For Pedro Paez, also a junior, it’s Caracas, Venezuela. But with borders closed and travel at a standstill because of the virus that causes COVID-19, they aren’t able to get back.
So for now, home is the Pondside 3 residence hall where the trio are among seven international students who have remained for the spring semester on a nearly deserted campus.
“The college is very quiet,” Rai, 22, said recently. “I’m realizing that going to classes, and being involved in the day-to-day activities of meeting with friends and professors — I used to take those things for granted. It’s a different kind of experience now.”
Online classes, homework assignments and still being able to work at the college library help her stay busy, she said. And she and some of the other students try to get outside as much as they can, sometimes borrowing bikes from the library to go for a ride. They also sometimes paint in an effort to keep life in balance, she said.
“We monitor our own and each other’s physical and mental health. It’s hard to balance and cope with the situation.”
They can still go to the dining commons for meals, but only during certain hours to pick up breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack, Rai, a multimedia journalism major, said.
A food pantry has been set up in the residence hall to help fill the gaps between meals, she said, and members of the college and Keene community have been sending them cards with messages of hope and support.
“Everyone has been checking on us to see how we’re doing. It’s overwhelming all the support we’ve received during this crisis,” she said.
Still, it’s hard not to think about the pandemic and worry about her friends and family back home.
Nepal is on lockdown, and multiple generations of her family are all together in one place, Rai said. She talks to them almost every day through social media platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram, and they often exchange information about what is happening.
“I think they’re more worried about me than I’m worried about them,” she said.
Like her friend, Thapa had no other option but to stay on campus after Keene State officials decided last month to end in-person classes for the rest of the semester.
“We have really good community support here. It’s just safer to stay on campus. We don’t want to put anyone else at risk,” she said.
Before the pandemic, she would contact her mother a few times a week. Now it’s twice a day, Thapa, 22, said. She also tries to stay connected with friends who have gone home. It feels kind of weird not to be with her family during such a global crisis, she said, but she and Rai, who were friends before coming to Keene State, are trying to stay positive.
“I’ve been doing a lot of cooking. I love food, and I love to feed people,” Thapa, a business management major and studio arts and women’s studies minor, said.
She also does a lot of painting and drawing.
Since in-person classes ended, the students remaining in Pondside 3 have tried to get together every weekend and celebrate. Recently, that involved gathering to mark Easter and the Nepali new year, which were on the same day, Thapa said.
“I think it’s very challenging emotionally for everyone right now,” she said. “One of the things that keeps me mentally sane is knowing that everyone is going through this, and it’s not just you. I always have to remind myself that it’s not just me.”
College spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said there are 20 students living in Pondside 3, including the seven international students. There are residential life staff members in the building, and the college is providing the students with support and services, she said.
When it started to look like in-person classes would be canceled for the rest of the semester, Paez, a music technology major, said he had the option to return home, but if he did, he wouldn’t have access to the resources he needs for his classes, including reliable high-speed Internet.
Then Venezuela’s border closed.
Paez, 21, said he had been living in one of the Owl’s Nest dorms, and college staff helped him move into Pondside 3.
He said it’s lonely being among the few students left on campus, but the amount of course work, which seems to have increased with remote learning, has kept him and others busy. Paez’s main instrument is the drums, and he also plays piano. He said it has been challenging not to be able to rehearse songs with classmates, or practice skills such as improvisation, which is meant to be done in a group setting.
Before they all moved into Pondside 3, the international students attending Keene State knew each other and had already built a small community. That support and understanding of each other’s situation has been very helpful in keeping calm, he said.
Paez said he speaks to his family once or twice a week using the WhatsApp application, and they’re doing OK. He plans to try to get back home once the semester has finished, but if he can’t, to stay with a cousin in Miami.
For Rai and Thapa, life after the spring semester is more uncertain. Like Paez, they, too, will try to return to their home country, but they don’t know what will happen if that’s not possible.
“Everything is up in the air,” Thapa said. “We’ve been asked by so many people what our plans are for the summer. It’s so uncertain. We have no idea what will happen.”