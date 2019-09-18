The world will come to the Keene Recreation Center Saturday, thanks to the second annual Keene International Festival.
The free, family-friendly event will feature multicultural music and dance, games, crafts, interactive workshops and food from Tito’s Taqueria, Taste of Thai, Yahso Jamaican Grille, Finnish Mama and more, according to a news release.
Attendees will also be able to shop a “global bazaar,” with goods from Africa, Asia, South America and Europe.
The festival “is meant to showcase and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the greater Keene community through activities that engage and connect people to each other, for the benefit of all,” according to a mission statement included in the release.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center at 312 Washington St. and is a collaborative effort of educators within N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, Keene’s international community and civic leaders, the release says. The planning committee is co-chaired by Ritu Budakoti and Elizabeth Nieuwsma-Dell.
“Our second annual Keene International Festival is an event that our community is eagerly awaiting,” Nieuwsma-Dell said in the news release. “It is an exciting opportunity to honor and celebrate our cultural diversity.”