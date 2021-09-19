Gray clouds hung low over Fuller Park Saturday morning, but no one seemed to pay the foreboding skies any mine — artists were busy making final adjustments to their displays, food vendors peeled back tin foil to reveal sweet and savory goodies, and performers rehearsed softly to the strum of a guitar.
Then, clad in gold and fuchsia, Ritu Budakoti stepped up to the stage — it was time to begin the 2021 Keene International Festival.
“Keene International Festival showcases and celebrates the rich diversity present in the Elm City and the surrounding region,” Budakoti said in her opening remarks. “After a long year of planning, we have come up with so many wonderful activities, as you can see.”
After last year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned with more than 30 vendors, performers, activities and crafts. The festival is the result of a community-wide effort, and area partners include the Keene Public Library, Keene Parks & Recreation, and the Historical Society of Cheshire County.
In front of a mostly masked crowd, Mayor George Hansel read a proclamation, declaring the day to be International Festival Day in the city of Keene.
“[I] do encourage all citizens and individuals in our city to learn about the many cultures that are represented in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire, and … further recognize and acknowledge the rich contributions different cultures have made in our community,” he said.
And with that, the festivities began.
The stage kept busy, hosting a variety of performers over the course of the four-hour event.
New this year was a performance of Silambam, a traditional and ancient art form in southern India that has long been practiced as a type of self defense.
Keerthana Gopal took to the stage, whirling and slicing the air with wooden staffs, stepping in time to the music.
Gopal, who lives in Keene, began studying the art form when she was 12 or 13 years old, she said in an interview following the performance. She said she was glad to bring her culture and art to a diverse audience — an experience she hadn’t had for a long time.
“Its such a blessing, right? For almost two years we never come out and now coming in front of the audience and being with a group — it is really nice and heartwarming to see people, and see people being very open and receiving and accepting [of] the international community and art form.”
As the day wore on, the clouds burned off, and the late-summer sunshine washed over the park. Folding chairs that had initially been set up directly in front of the stage were gradually dragged into the shade. Girls walked carefully with their hands held out, henna ink drying in elaborate patterns across their palms. People sat on the grass, digging into dishes from downtown’s Yahso Jamaican Grille and Fitzwilliam’s Royal Spice. For lighter fare, others snacked on Taytos — an Irish brand of potato chips — from the Keene International Market, baklava from St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church or baked goods from Finnish Mama.
Under the activities tent, a not-so-heated game of dominoes was taking place.
Alejandro Herrera of Keene wasn’t just teaching people how to play — he was teaching them how to play well, how to strategize and calculate each move. The game was being played with partners, and four men sat at the table with all their tiles facing up. (In a truly competitive game, each player would be able to see only their own tiles, not the whole group's. But for the sake of learning, no secrets were kept among the four players.)
Dominoes is a popular game in Puerto Rico, Cuba and Herrera's home country, the Dominican Republic, he said.
“Dominoes is a part of daily life, especially during the weekend.”
Later, he said that throughout the day, he taught the game to people from all over the world, including India, Peru and Mexico.
“[Dominoes] connects people without language.”
Steve Schuch of Hancock was one of Herrera’s pupils. Schuch had spent about two and a half years in the Dominican Republic with the Peace Corps, but said this was his first time playing the game.
“It’s like chess or it’s like poker, trying to remember who played what, and the probabilities, and what that might suggest — this is a deep game that requires much attention,” he said.
This was also Shuch’s first time attending the Keene International festival — “But I will definitely come to it again” — and he said it was exciting to see so many different parts of the world represented.
“There’s a big [festival] in Manchester each year that’s specifically Hispanic-focused, but this is really international,” he said.
Elaine Moe, of Millers Falls, Mass., echoed the sentiment. Moe, a vendor selling Finnish crafts handmade from birch — including earrings, ornaments and baskets — said that while she’s participated in Finnish and Scandinavian festivals, this was the first she had been to that included such a range of cultures.
As Dis-N-Dat, a reggae band and closing act of the festival, took the stage, Budakoti reflected on the event.
“I’m just so glad that so many people support us,” she said. “They have come out from each nook and corner of our city — be it the teachers from [the] middle school or the Keene Community Education ... [and] the mayor actually taking out time to do a proclamation.”
The festival committee has already started to look ahead to next year, and people interested in sharing aspects of their culture are encouraged to reach out to the event's organizers through the festival's website and Facebook page.
On Saturday, though, Budakoti was content just basking in the day’s success.
“I’m very happy with how it turned out,” she said.