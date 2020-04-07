The Community College System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees has tapped an interim successor to outgoing Chancellor Ross Gittell.
It is anticipated that Susan Huard, who retired as president of Manchester Community College in December, will serve as interim chancellor for about a year while the board searches for Gittell's replacement, according to a news release issued Monday.
The Community College System of New Hampshire's seven colleges include River Valley Community College, which is based in Claremont with centers in Keene and Lebanon. Late last month, the system announced it would extend remote instruction through the end of the spring semester out of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“During these uncertain and challenging times, it is critical for CCSNH to have a leader with proven skills who can guide the college system,” Jeremy Hitchcock, chairman of the board of trustees, said in the release. “Susan’s exemplary leadership as the President of Manchester Community College and her expertise in key aspects of NH’s educational and workforce landscape gives us complete confidence that the system will be in very capable hands.”
In March, the system announced Gittell's plans to step down in coming months to become president of Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I.
In addition to her work at Manchester Community College, Huard formerly served as interim president of Great Bay Community College while a permanent successor was sought in 2018, according to the release. Great Bay Community College is also part of the statewide system with campuses in Portsmouth and Rochester.
Also Monday, the system announced that the trustees had named Brian Bicknell president of Manchester Community College, effective immediately, after he'd served in the role in an interim capacity since Jan. 1.