For the second year in a row, Keene Community Education has a new director.
Victoria “Vicki” Farrington, who joined the organization last year as the adult education coordinator, starts as the program’s interim director Thursday. Farrington succeeds Linda Morehouse, who is retiring, according to a news release Wednesday from the Keene-based N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
Morehouse made the same jump from adult education coordinator to interim director last summer, replacing the retiring Jan Barry.
Farrington, an Elm City native who graduated from Keene High School in 1978, said she’s excited to continue working in her hometown.
“I am excited for the opportunity to give back to the school district that provided me with such an excellent educational foundation,” she said in the release. “With the support of the fantastic people at Keene Community Education, and the SAU 29 staff, I hope to continue and build upon the important achievements of my predecessors, especially Linda Morehouse as we wish her well on her retirement.”
As interim director, Farrington will oversee Keene Community Education’s programs including adult education and alternative diploma, along with apprenticeship and enrichment programs. Keene Community Education, which is part of the Keene School District and at 227 Maple Ave., offers a variety of courses for adults, including English language classes, cooking lessons and apprenticeships in fields such as plumbing and welding.
Before returning to New Hampshire, Farrington held administrative roles at several Catholic schools in Florida, according to the release. SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay said Wednesday that Farrington’s interim role will run for one year, though the district could decide to make her position permanent at that time.
“I’m very, very confident in her abilities,” Malay said in a phone interview. “And I look forward to working with her as she transitions into that role.”