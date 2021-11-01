The open-enrollment period for individual health insurance through the federal marketplace started Monday.
The 75-day period, ending Jan. 15, gives people who don’t get insurance through their job the chance to enroll, re-enroll or change their health insurance plan as part of the Affordable Care Act.
Three companies are offering plans through the N.H. Marketplace: Anthem, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Ambetter, according to a news release from Gov. Chris Sununu's office Monday.
Usually, the annual enrollment time is only 45 days, but it was extended this year by 30 days to encourage more people to sign up, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
To enroll, visit healthcare.gov. Help enrolling can also be found at healthcare.gov/find-assistance or by calling 800-318-2596. Locally, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene offers support through its family resource planner, Ruth Abbott. She can be reached at rabbott@cheshire-med.com or 354-5454, ext. 2792. Appointments can be scheduled at the Court Street campus through January, according to hospital spokeswoman Heather Atwell.
People can enroll for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) at any time of year.