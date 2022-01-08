The open-enrollment period for individual health insurance through the federal marketplace will soon close.
The 75-day period, ending Jan. 15, gives people who don’t get insurance through their job the chance to enroll, re-enroll or change their health insurance plan offered as part of the Affordable Care Act.
Three companies are offering plans through the New Hampshire marketplace: Anthem, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Ambetter.
Usually, the annual enrollment time is only 45 days, but it was extended this year by 30 days to encourage more people to sign up, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
From Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, data from Covering New Hampshire — a statewide effort that works with health care providers and advocacy groups to bolster health insurance enrollment in New Hampshire — show more than 51,000 Granite Staters had enrolled.
This is up from last year, when the state had nearly 47,000 people sign up.
Locally, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene offers support by appointment through its family resource planner, Ruth Abbott. She can be reached at rabbott@cheshire-med.com or 354-5454, extension 2792. Zoom and limited in-person appointments are available until the deadline, according to hospital spokeswoman Heather Atwell.
People can enroll for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program at any time of year.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
