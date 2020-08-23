NEW IPSWICH — Multiple people were injured Sunday afternoon during an evangelical event when the tent they were under on Locke Road collapsed, according to a post on the leader's Facebook page.
Torben Sondergaard, who operates The Last Reformation, said in the video that just after wrapping up the 10-day event, a strong wind came through, causing the tent to cave in.
"It’s almost like being in a war zone right now," Sondergaard said from the scene.
New Ipswich police and fire departments were not immediately available for comment on how many people were injured.
Victims were taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital in Leominster, Mass., according to dispatch reports.
The Peteborough hospital said in a statement that it received three patients from the incident. Two are being treated at the hospital and one is requiring a transfer to another facility, the statement said.
The traveling tent revival event — which started Aug. 14 and ended Sunday — is aimed at spreading evangelical gospel and recruiting others to the cause nationwide.
The event gained scrutiny from the public due to the possibility of the group not practicing social distancing measures and not wearing masks, and spreading it to New Ipswich and beyond.
At a special meeting earlier this month, New Ipswich selectboard members said the town had no authority to stop the event, and would continue to encourage the group to implement coronavirus safeguards, such as proper social distancing, hand hygiene and donning a face mask.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed an emergency order this month requiring masks for gatherings over 100 people.