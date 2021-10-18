A hiker had to be carried down from Mount Monadnock Sunday afternoon after falling and injuring her leg, according to the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
Around 3:30 p.m., Fish and Game was notified about the injured hiker, who was later located along the White Dot Trail near the summit with assistance from Monadnock park staff, members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, Fish and Game conservation officers and several good Samaritans who were nearby, Fish and Game said in a news release.
The release identifies the hiker as Caroline Rocha, 42, of North Attleboro, Mass. In a phone call with The Sentinel Monday morning, Fish and Game said the injury was to her leg and was not life-threatening.
Rocha was assessed by park staff, and it was determined a litter would be needed to carry her down the mountain over wet, steep and rocky terrain, according to the release. Responders also decided that the quickest way down would be to first climb to the summit and then go down the White Arrow Trail, which had an ambulance waiting at the bottom.
The rescuers reached the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance around 7 p.m.
Rocha was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough for further evaluation and treatment, the release says.
Fish and Game says hiking safety tips and a list of essential gear can be found online at hikesafe.com.