JAFFREY — A hiker was carried down Mount Monadnock after falling and injuring his leg Thursday afternoon, according to the N.H. Department of Fish and Game.
Brian C. O’Neill, 25, of Arlington, Mass., fell on a section of the White Cross Trail known as the Million Dollar Staircase, the agency said in a news release.
Mountain Patrol Rangers reached him around 3:35 p.m., but his injury prevented him from hiking down so a rescue team was organized, including members of Fish and Game, the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the Jaffrey and Peterborough fire departments and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team.
They reached the park headquarters around 7:45 p.m., and O’Neill was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, the release said.