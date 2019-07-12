JAFFREY — Rescue personnel and volunteers carried an injured hiker off Mount Monadnock Thursday, after she slipped and hurt her leg, according to a news release from the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
The news release identifies the injured hiker as Theresa Daigle, 38, of Apex, N.C. She was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough for treatment.
Monadnock State Park staff and Fish and Game officers responded to the call about 2 p.m. Daigle was descending from the summit on the White Dot Trail when she slipped, according to the release.
She was hiking with family who were able to call for help, Fish and Game said.
Rescuers dealt with “heavy rains, treacherously slippery rock conditions, and steep angles of descent” as they descended via the White Arrow Trail, according to the release.