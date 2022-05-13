We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
JAFFREY — A Massachusetts hiker was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while at Monadnock State Park Thursday afternoon, according to N.H. Fish and Game.
Three good Samaritans stopped to help Jerome Janisko, 82, of Holliston, Mass., on the Old Halfway House Trail and provided GPS coordinates to first responders, Fish and Game said in a news release.
Janisko was hiking with his wife at about 12:45 p.m. when he lost consciousness and hit his head. Fish and Game conservation officers were contacted by dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid about an hour later and a team found Janisko 0.2 miles from the Old Toll Road, the news release said.
After treatment from paramedics, Janisko was able to walk out, with help, and was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene at about 4 p.m., Fish and Game said.