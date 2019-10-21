CHESTERFIELD — Police found an injured bald eagle along Route 9 after responding to a “bird strike” call Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Chesterfield Police Department.
Lt. Michael Bomba found the eagle just east of Route 63 and called for assistance. Wings of the Dawn, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Henniker, responded to assist and took custody of the bird, according to the post.
Maria Colby of Wings of the Dawn said this morning that the bird appears to be seriously hurt and she will know more after receiving X-ray results later today.