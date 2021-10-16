HINSDALE — On Monday, the town will host a public information session for a solar project a company spokesman says would dwarf all others in the state.
Representatives from Solar Chariot LLC, a subsidiary of Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources, will share an overview of the Hinsdale project, discuss the studies and assessments conducted at the site over the past few years, and answer questions.
The facility would comprise approximately 140,000 panels and generate up to 50 megawatts of energy — enough to power up to 7,000 homes, according to Bryan Garner, communications director for NextEra Energy Resources.
Monday’s public information session is required by the N.H. Site Evaluation Committee, Garner said, and the energy company will submit its Certificate of Site and Facility for the committee’s approval by the end of this year.
If the committee approves the certificate, construction is planned for 2022, and the facility is expected to begin operating in 2023, Garner said. The company will also submit subdivision applications to the Hinsdale Planning Board.
The array is planned for a swath of land between Monument and North roads, with Route 119 to the west and Plain Road to the east, Garner said.
In 2019, Energy New England, an energy trading organization based in Massachusetts, issued a request for proposals for projects to generate electricity to power the greater New England electric grid. Chariot Solar was one of the proposals selected, and the two organizations entered a power-purchase agreement the same year. The agreement has a term of 20 years, Garner said.
Depending on the commercial need after two decades, NextEra would either re-contract the facility or decommission it, he added.
About 150 jobs would be created during the array’s construction period, Garner said. After that, he said, two or three full-time jobs would be created to maintain the facility.
“Our goal is to hire as many workers as possible from the local area where we construct our solar projects,” Garner said. “The project will bring benefits, not only to the state of New Hampshire, but also the Town of Hinsdale, including an estimated $12 million in new town revenue over the life of the project.”
NextEra acquired the project from Yarmouth, Maine.-based Ranger Solar in 2017. Ranger specializes in the early work of developing energy projects, including scoping out potential sites, considering the interconnectedness of the electrical grid, and learning about the customer base, Garner said.
Last year, NextEra got the go-ahead to build the 30-megawatt Chinook Solar Project in Fitzwilliam. The project was the first solar array large enough to require approval from the Site Evaluation Committee. The company is currently working out logistics of the project’s interconnection agreement, Garner said.
Monday’s public information session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Hinsdale Town Hall.