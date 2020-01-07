FITZWILLIAM — The company hoping to build a massive solar array in town will hold a public information session Wednesday, Jan. 15.
At the event — slated for 6 p.m. at the Fitzwilliam Town Hall — representatives of Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources will present information about its planned 30-megawatt Chinook facility.
The information session is part of the application process before the N.H. Site Evaluation Committee, which oversees the placement of large energy facilities. At some point in the coming months, the committee will also hold a public hearing to gather comments on the proposal.
NextEra also held a public information session in July, before submitting its application to the committee.
The company plans to install more than 116,000 solar panels on undeveloped land south of Route 119, between Fullam Hill Road and Route 12. The project site covers more than 500 acres, but only 129 acres would be cleared. The solar panels and associated infrastructure would be limited to 110 acres.