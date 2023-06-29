Independence Day is being recognized this weekend with events across the Monadnock Region.
They include:
Antrim
The annual reading of the Declaration of Independence will be on Tuesday, July 4, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Memorial Park. The Antrim Boy Scouts Troop 2 will lead the Pledge of Allegiance with the presentation of the colors, the band Yankee Doodle Dandies will play, and the Antrim Historical Society will provide light refreshments.
Dublin
A fireworks display is set for Saturday. The event will begin at dusk over Dublin Lake.
Hancock
The Hancock Depot is partnering with the Hancock Fireworks Committee to present the Depot Cabaret on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m., at Moose Brown Park on Route 137 behind the Hancock Fire Department. Vendors will sell food and drinks, and there will be live music performed by Melancholy Honey, Eyes of Age, and The Hallorans. Fireworks begin at dusk. Donations are welcome, with a suggested donation of $20 per car. In case of rain, the event will be held on Friday, July 7, at the same time and location.
Hinsdale
The annual Night Before the 4th event hosted by the Hinsdale Beautification Committee will be on Monday, July 3, from 5 p.m. to dusk in front of Hinsdale School on Brattleboro Road (Route 119). The Mark Manley Band will provide live music, and there will also be a variety of food vendors and games. On-site parking is $5 with proceeds to benefit the Hinsdale Class of 2024. Handicapped parking will be at Heritage Park and all others must enter School Street from Route 119. Fireworks by Phantom will begin at dusk. No pets allowed.
Jaffrey
The 23rd town reading of the Declaration of Independence, from the stage of the historic 1775 Meetinghouse in Jaffrey Center, will be at noon on Tuesday, July 4. Following the reading, an ice cream social will be held behind the meetinghouse. The Little Red Schoolhouse will be open, and the restored Seagrave Fire Engine and a modern-day Jaffrey Fire Engine will be on the common. These free festivities are being co-sponsored by the Jaffrey Center Village Improvement Society, the Jaffrey Historical Society, the Jaffrey Historic District Commission and the Selectmen’s Meetinghouse Committee of the town of Jaffrey. The event will be held rain or shine.
Keene
The Keene SwampBats will hold its annual Independence Eve celebration on Monday, July 3, at Alumni Field on Arch Street. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and there will be concessions, face painting, games and other activities for kids. The baseball game starts at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks will follow approximately 10 minutes after the game ends. Overflow parking is available at the high school, at Arch Street churches or Wheelock Park.
Rindge
The Family Fun Festival presented by the Rindge Recreation Department and the Rindge Chamber of Commerce is on Friday 5-9:30 p.m. on the Rindge Town Common. There will be lawn games with prizes, as well as refreshments. Fireworks start shortly after sunset, at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Swanzey
Children are invited to the annual tradition of ringing the bell in honor of Independence Day at The Mount Caesar Union Library at 628 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32) on Tuesday, July 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine.
