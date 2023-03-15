TROY — Incumbents won the contested races in Troy’s town elections Tuesday, according to results from the town clerk.
Incumbent Curtis Hopkins won a three-year seat on the selectboard over Robert Brennan, 137-49. For a four-year term on the water/sewer commission Benjamin R. Drugg won re-election over Michael Leclerc, 115-69, and Courtney W. Davis was also re-elected to the commission, winning a five-year term over Brian LeBlanc, 121-53.
Voters gave Fire Chief Mark Huntoon another term, winning the three-year seat against Joseph Callahan, 161-40.
Incumbent Matthew Meacham (95 votes) and Michael Leclerc (75 votes) won the two, three-year terms on the planning board over Kayla Labarre (70 votes). And incumbent David P. Forcier II narrowly won a one-year term on the planning board over Rebecca Crowell, 83-80.
Voters also approved all of the zoning amendments on Tuesday’s ballot, including one to define a campground and campsite, and another to allow campgrounds in the mountain and rural districts as a permitted use, and in other zoning districts by a conditional use permit.
Elected without contest: Richard HKS Thackston for a three-year term as cemetery trustee; Brian LeBlanc, zoning board, three years; Darline Harris, water/sewer commission, one year; Allan Bailey, Tara Chasse and Benjamin R. Drugg, budget committee, three years; Richard HKS Thackston and Matthew Meacham, budget committee, two years; Kristan Tilton, library trustee, three years; Allan Bailey, trustee of trust funds, three years; Deborah Wilson, zoning board, one year; Adam M. Hopkins, water/sewer commission, three years; and Deborah Wilson, budget committee, one year.
Troy’s annual town business meeting is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Troy Elementary School.
