GREENFIELD — Two incumbents fended off challenges in Greenfield’s annual elections Tuesday.
With 129 votes to Andra Hall’s 69, library trustee Bruce Dodge holds on to his seat for a three-year term. Meanwhile, incumbent Ellen M. Sanford’s 107 votes won her a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist after Sheila E. Nichols finished with 88.
By a 151 to 61 margin, Greenfield voters also agreed to revise the town ordinance dealing with open-space developments.
The following were elected without contest: Margaret A. Charig Bliss for a three-year term on the board of selectmen; Benjamin Franklin Hale II and Robert Walling for two three-year terms on the planning board; George Rainier for a one-year term on the planning board; Adele Hale for a one-year term as trustee of trust funds; and William B. Nichols for a two-year term as moderator.
Greenfield’s annual town meeting is set for Saturday at 9 a.m. at the meetinghouse.