GILSUM — The longtime town clerk and a recently appointed selectboard member were ousted during the town's annual elections Tuesday night.
Betsy Cushing defeated Robin Cantara for a one-year term as town clerk, 132-110. However, Cantara also ran unopposed for a one-year term as tax collector.
Meanwhile, Victoria Ayer, who has been a vocal critic of town officials recently, won a two-year term on the selectboard. She defeated Sally Struble, who was appointed to the board late last year, by a narrow margin, 123-119.
Bart Cushing secured a three-year term on the selectboard, with 163 votes, ahead of Brian Bazarnicki (52 votes) and Allen Bergeron (24 votes).
Elected without contest: Kathaline DiMasi for a one-year term as treasurer; Harlen Maguire for a one-year term as road agent; Donise LaRoche for a three-year term as cemetery trustee; Norman Houle for a three-year term on the budget committee; and John Gielar, Angela Lombara and Angela Winchester for three-year terms as library trustees.
Karen Hastings was also elected to a three-year term on the budget committee, by write-in vote. Other write-in winners include Jason Ballou for a three-year term as trustee of trust funds and Gary Wheeler for a one-year term on the budget committee.
Gilsum will convene for its annual business meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Gilsum Community Center.