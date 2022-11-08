Incumbent Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera, a Democrat, has easily won a sixth term.
Rivera, 57, of Keene, faced Republican challenger Richard C. Pratt Jr., 55, of Winchester, a former police chief, in Tuesday's election for a two-year term, winning 20,281 to 12,813.
Before being elected county sheriff, Rivera served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1984 to 1989, worked briefly at the county jail and the Winchester Police Department, then spent 22 years at the Keene Police Department before retiring at the rank of shift commander in 2012, the same year he was first elected sheriff.
“My mission is to treat everyone with dignity, compassion and respect,” Rivera said in an interview prior to the election. “No matter what we’re dealing with.”
Rivera mentioned projects the sheriff’s office had undertaken under his leadership, including an overhaul of its dispatch center and an ongoing $4 million project to upgrade communications infrastructure at 13 sites throughout the county. This upgrade, he said, will provide a second police communications channel for the first time, heightening officer safety and reducing the chances of two contemporaneous emergencies clogging a single channel.
Rivera — who noted he had served on the governor’s advisory council on diversity and inclusion — said he was proud of his work to implement a body-worn camera program at the sheriff’s office, which he said could be launched sometime this month.
While praising his Republican opponent for his law-enforcement service, Rivera said he still has work to do at the sheriff’s office.
“I have a lot of energy still left in me. I have a lot of ambition and I enjoy this career,” Rivera said. “I wouldn’t be doing it if I wasn’t passionate for it and I’m not planning on going anywhere anytime soon.”
Rivera led in every town in Cheshire County on Tuesday except Stoddard, Troy, Rindge and Fitzwilliam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.