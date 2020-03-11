CHESTERFIELD — One incumbent school board member kept her seat, while another lost her spot on the board.
Incumbent Amy Treat (211 votes) and Erin Laskowski (199 votes) won three-year terms on Tuesday, besting incumbent Cathy Harvey (185 votes).
The following were elected without contest: Gary Winn for a one-year term as moderator; Fran Shippee for a one-year term as treasurer; and Fran Shippee for a one-year term as clerk.
A total of 350 people cast ballots at the polls at Chesterfield Town Hall Tuesday, or 11.4 percent of the town’s 3,077 registered voters.
Chesterfield School District’s annual meeting is Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Chesterfield School gymnasium.