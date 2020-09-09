The race for Keene’s two at-large seats in the N.H. House took shape Tuesday, as two Democrats and two Republicans advanced to the general election.
On the Democratic side, incumbent Rep. Joe Schapiro and Amanda Elizabeth Toll were the top two vote-getters. They beat another incumbent, Rep. William Pearson, and Ryan Meehan.
Matt Roach and Jerry Sickels took the two Republican spots, besting Ian Freeman and Varrin Swearingen.
In addition to the two at-large seats, each of Keene’s five wards has its own representative. None of those seats had a contested primary, though three of them — covering Wards 2, 3 and 4 — will have general-election matchups between the two major parties.
Schapiro, who was first elected in 2018, won 1,853 votes, and Toll received 1,588. Pearson, who has served in the House since 2014, got 1,077 and Meehan, 405.
Roach topped the GOP field with 425, followed by Sickels with 413. Swearingen and Freeman earned 299 and 282 votes, respectively.
House members serve two-year terms.