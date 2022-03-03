Budget proposal: $4,698,349, up $268,002, or about 6 percent, from the $4,430,347 default budget adopted last year. The default budget included on this year’s warrant, which will go into effect if voters reject the budget proposal, is $4,581,835.
Hot topics: A petition warrant article seeks to lower the income limit for the disabled and elderly tax exemption from $35,000 for a single person and $49,000 for married couples to $25,000 for a single person and $35,000 for married couples. The article also asks to reduce the asset limit from $150,000 for singles and married couples to $75,000 for a single person and $100,000 for married couples, according to the town warrant and Rindge’s Elderly Exemption Application.
Other warrant articles: Residents will also be asked to consider raising $55,011 for the third payment of five for a fire rescue truck, approved in 2019, and $92,976 for the fifth and final payment on a fire engine, which was approved in 2018.
Other articles seek to raise approximately $50,000 and allocate the money to various town capital reserve accounts and expendable trust funds.
Voters will also consider a number of petition warrant articles beyond the tax exemption article. One of them asks the town to raise $57,736 to hire a 10th full-time police officer no sooner than April 1.
Via another petition warrant article, residents will weigh in on the sale of cats and dogs in pet stores. The article contends that a majority of cats and dogs sold in these stores come from inhumane commercial breeding facilities and asks if Rindge voters will go on record to oppose this practice. The voting result will be sent to the governor.
Contested races: Rindge has a pair of contested races this year. Roberta Oeser will challenge incumbent Karl Pruter for a three-year term on the selectboard. Meanwhile, Deneen Dickler and incumbent Marty Kulla will vie for a three-year term on the zoning board.
Voting: Tuesday, March 8, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rindge Memorial School. Since Rindge follows an official-ballot format for town meeting, voters will act on the entire warrant at the polls.