BRATTLEBORO — Each winter for decades, squat, boxy structures have dotted the icy landscape of Retreat Meadows — a flooded expanse near the confluence of the West and Connecticut rivers in Brattleboro.
Ice shanties, as they are known, indicate that locals are trolling beneath the frozen surface for bass, perch, pickerel and pike. The no-frills shelters and their hardy occupants will surely be out again this year.
For two weeks in February, however, some of the shanties on Retreat Meadows will be unusually vibrant.
That is when the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, in partnership with Retreat Farm, plans to hold the inaugural Artful Ice Shanties Design-Build Competition. Inspired by a similar event in Minnesota, BMAC is inviting participants to create imaginative structures between 16 and 36 square feet and ranging from functional to purely decorative.
The shanties will be displayed to the public from Feb. 13-28, with most at Retreat Farm, the agricultural and environmental nonprofit across Route 30 from Retreat Meadows, according to project manager Madeline Bergstrom. BMAC will host some at its 10 Vernon St. location, and Bergstrom said designers can also install their creations on the Retreat Meadows ice — as long as they take responsibility for monitoring the frozen conditions and moving the structures, if necessary.
The competition includes an award ceremony on Feb. 14, when judges will confer “light-hearted awards,” according to a Nov. 18 BMAC news release announcing the event.
BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld started visualizing the competition about seven years ago, when a colleague told him about her involvement with Art Shanty Projects, an annual ice shanty festival in Minnesota. That event began in 2004 and drew 40,000 visitors to the structures on Minneapolis’ Lake Harriet two years ago, according to its website.
“Ever since I had heard about that from her, I had in the back of my mind that [an ice shanty festival] could be a really fun thing for our area,” Lichtenfeld said Monday.
Two exhibits inspired by the local ice fishing community, both of which opened at the museum in October, inspired him to bring the idea to life.
One exhibit features the work of Colombian photographer Federico Pardo, a part-time Vermont resident, many of whose shots capture the simplistic beauty of shanties on Retreat Meadows in long-exposure landscapes. The other showcases abstract, almost cosmic photographs by Massachusetts resident Erik Hoffner of the icy film that forms over an abandoned ice fishing hole. Both will be open at BMAC until March 6.
The COVID-19 pandemic was additional incentive to plan an open-air, socially-distant event, Lichtenfeld said, with Retreat Farm a natural partner because the two organizations had discussed collaborating on an outdoor exhibit since the spring.
BMAC and Retreat Farm began organizing the competition in mid-October and opened its free registration Nov. 12. Lichtenfeld said the event was scheduled to coincide with the annual Brattleboro Winter Carnival, a week of seasonal festivities that include the well-known Harris Hill Ski Jump — though the 2021 competition has been canceled due to the pandemic.
A dozen people had already signed up to build a shanty as of Monday, and he expects more to register in the coming weeks.
“It feels like a really positive response for the first year of doing this,” he said. “… Assuming it all goes well, I think … there’s a lot of potential for doing it again in the future and it becoming maybe a signature winter event for Brattleboro, kind of like the ski jump.”
Those who have already entered the competition represent the diverse blend of participants — and designs — that BMAC hoped to attract. So far, the group includes artists, ice fishers and tiny-home builders, according to Bergstrom.
One of the more utilitarian shanties may be turned into a sauna after the competition, she said. Another will stay on the Retreat Meadows ice as a fishing abode. Other designs are more artistically inspired, with themes ranging from a wintry fairy refuge to steampunk fashion to a structure shaped like a six-sided die.
People can visit the shanties — including on Retreat Meadows, if conditions allow — every day from Feb. 13–28, though they will likely be prohibited from entering any of the structures in an effort to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, Bergstrom said. Viewers will be asked to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing, in compliance with Vermont’s public health guidelines, and the award ceremony will be held outdoors.
BMAC and Retreat Farm plan to offer refreshments and COVID-safe activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all three weekends of the event, according to Bergstrom.
The museum is also still accepting submissions and encourages builders to document the design and construction process, she said. They will be asked to deliver completed shanties to their respective display location — either at Retreat Farm, BMAC or Retreat Meadows — on Feb. 11 or Feb. 12.
For Lichtenfeld, the Artful Ice Shanties competition is an opportunity to inspire local artists and residents, alike.
“We love when we have a chance do [exhibits] in contexts that aren’t necessarily expected,” he said. “In this case, it’s not just a fun art project, but it’s also something that touches on a significant piece of the cultural heritage in Brattleboro.”