Two Winchester natives are fighting for the Democratic nomination in the race for the N.H. House’s Cheshire County District 13, which covers the town, in the Sept. 8 primary.
Incumbent Henry A.L. Parkhurst, 83, a retired public school teacher, is seeking his final two-year term after holding the seat for 18 consecutive years.
His opponent, Natalie Quevedo, 37, is the chief contracting officer for New York State Solar, a Ronkonkoma, N.Y.-based company that designs and installs solar systems. This is Quevedo’s first time running for public office.
Parkhurst said he wants one last term to solidify his efforts over the years, such as fighting for affordable housing, securing clean water and other environmental priorities, and ensuring public money is used for public endeavors, rather than places like private schools.
He also said Gov. Chris Sununu needs to impose a statewide mask mandate to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone should be wearing a mask because it’s been proven more and more that masks are stopping the spread,” Parkhurst said. “The governor needs to step forward and say that you will wear masks in public.”
If re-elected, Parkhurst — who also serves as Mr. Pickle, the mascot of the annual Winchester Pickle Festival — added that he wants to encourage better understanding across party lines.
“I want more sit-downs and coming to compromises, looking at things that might work and trying them,” he said.
Similarly, Quevedo said she is running because of the lack of compromise she’s seen in Winchester, specifically pointing to the recent $1.6 million cut to the school district budget.
The budget was cut during the annual deliberative session in February, when voters amended the warrant article. The lower budget then passed at the polls.
To meet the reduced budget, the school board later announced it would cut full-day kindergarten, busing to Keene High School and all athletics and field trips, among other things.
“Our teens have no way to get to High School in Keene, our entire sports program was cut and a lot of [teachers] lost their jobs due to the town vote,” Quevedo said in an email. “This to me is NOT acceptable. We need to be able to fund our children’s future.”
She said Winchester has some of the highest tax rates in the state but has one of the lower-funded schools, and that needs to be addressed on the state level.
To fix this, she wants to implement a statewide property tax that would “ensure that less fortunate communities like Winchester are taken care of and can continue to grow its economy and take care of its [children’s] education.”
The issue Quevedo is most passionate about is climate change, pulling from her work in solar energy. If elected, she said she will push for further investment in renewable energy, developing more solar projects and giving better tax incentives to those using green alternatives.
“Our [planet] is in turmoil. Our global temperature is rising, oceans are warming, ice sheets are shrinking, sea levels are rising, and we are having more and more extreme weather events,” she said. “NH NEEDS to become one of the leaders in Climate Action and it needs to happen now.”
Winchester Selectman Ben Kilanski is running unopposed for the Republican nomination in this race. The general election is Nov. 3.