20221116-LOC-WESTMORELANDVIGIL

From left, Ellen Clement, Susie Harris and Jean Prior of Westmoreland attend a vigil outside the Westmoreland United Church Tuesday evening, after church’s inclusive sign was defaced by homophobic and racist graffiti last week. “As we all know racism is on the rise; so much extremism, and I think we all need to speak out and stand up for what we believe in,” Clement said of her reason for attending Tuesday's vigil. 

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

WESTMORELAND — It was a brisk evening Tuesday outside the Westmoreland United Church, but that didn't deter well over 100 people from gathering on the lawn, candles in hand, to show solidarity a week after a sign expressing the place of worship’s inclusivity was defaced twice with racist and homophobic graffiti.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.