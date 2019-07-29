The local Cheshire United Soccer Club is hosting a forum for parents Tuesday night on how to identify and prevent “emotional and sexual misconduct by coaches.”
The forum comes in the wake of the arrest of Alexander P. Waterbury, a former Monadnock Regional School District middle-school girls' soccer coach, on charges that he sexually assaulted a student. Waterbury, who has pleaded not guilty, coached for Cheshire United this spring.
The forum is scheduled for Tuesday between 5:30 and 7 p.m., at the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street, according to a post on the soccer club’s website.
The forum will include officials from the N.H. Soccer Association, Maps Counseling Services and the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, according to the post.
The event is limited to parents. While primarily for Cheshire United parents, it’s open to any parents whose kids participate in sports or other activities.