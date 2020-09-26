What does going for a world record feel like?
Well, if you're Recycled Percussion, it feels like standing on a flatbed trailer pulled by a truck for more than 400 miles while continuously making music along the way.
On Saturday, the popular New Hampshire-based percussion group set out to break the world record for the longest "parade performance," with a planned 15-hour journey. Members hit the road at 6 a.m., starting their tour in Berlin, with plans to pass through Littleton, Lebanon, Claremont, Keene, Peterborough, Londonderry, Newmarket, Milford, Manchester, Northwood, Concord, Pittsfield and to finish up in Laconia.
The trailer carrying the band rolled south down Main Street in Keene shortly before 1 p.m. and stopped for about 15 minutes at Athens Pizza before leaving for the next stop at Brady's American Grill in Peterborough. When Recycled Percussion arrived in Keene, the band was greeted by well over 100 fans.
As they're known to do, the group used large plastic buckets and cymbals to perform the drum parts to a number of popular songs ranging from Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" to Foreigner's "Hot Blooded." Members thanked their Keene fans in a Facebook post shortly after the performance ended.
"Keene, N.H. that was incredible," the band wrote. "Kindness off the charts and energy that 2020 has been missing!"
However, the band also emphasized the importance of taking proper precautious due the COVID-19 pandemic. Most people in the large crowd wore face coverings, but there was little social distancing to speak of. "Please if you are coming out, spread out," the group added in their post. "Crowds are growing and we want to be safe."
Recycled Percussion got its start in the mid-'90s and began touring in the early 2000s. The band's popularity skyrocketed after their appearance on season four of "America's Got Talent." Participating in Saturday's tour were band members Justin Spencer, Ryan Vezina and Tony Zane. They were joined "on stage" by a couple friends — Jimmy Melchionna, also known as Jimmy Luv, and Davin Cox.
In addition to their efforts to break a record, Saturday's statewide performance was a celebration of the band's 25th anniversary, as well as the one-year anniversary of the Chaos and Kindness store in Laconia.
In addition to playing music, Recycled Percussion also works to support Chaos and Kindness, a "brand and movement" created by band members Spencer and Vezina. The brand includes a television show, a podcast, clothing lines and, according to its website, aims to "inspire people to be kind by leading by example."
"I saw this group when they were in high school; they were just high-school kids banging on five-gallon buckets," said Tim Congdon of Keene, noting that he especially likes Recycled Percussion's philosophy. "They do so much good. And of course I like the music, but I think that's their vehicle for getting their message out."
During Saturday's stops, Recycled Percussion collected gently used jackets to donate to those in need ahead of the coming winter. A team of volunteers gathered the coats, and will wash them before they are donated.
Shortly after 5 p.m., Recycled Percussion announced on Facebook that they had collected more than 500 coats. In addition to taking jackets, the volunteers were also on cleanup duty, with the band vowing to leaving the communities they played in even cleaner than when they arrived.
Brittney Therrien, who came from Swanzey for the show, says she likes the band and appreciates how they "always pay it forward." She said they inspire her kids too, both musically — she said they want to be in the band — and by making them want to be better people.
"They're trying to break a world record, and that's something for them, but then they're doing coat collections and trash cleanup for the neighborhood," she said. "They're awesome. I'll come to every show I can."