Amid a significant shortage of affordable housing in the state, the Southwest Region Planning Commission and the N.H. Community Loan Fund have partnered to highlight the value of resident-owned communities, which they say could help increase the area housing stock and in turn bolster the local workforce.
The two groups hosted a bus tour Tuesday, inviting community members, business owners and real-estate agents to see two resident-owned communities (ROCs) in the Monadnock Region and hear from people who live there.
Todd Horner, a senior planner at SWRPC, explained that ROCs are collectives of manufactured homes on land cooperatively owned by residents. SWRPC posted a video explaining ROCs on its website in February.
Headquartered in Keene, SWRPC is one of nine regional planning agencies, serving 34 communities and promoting regional coordination across realms such as transportation infrastructure, the labor force and housing, according to its website.
The Community Loan Fund is a Concord nonprofit that, per its website, provides loans and other capital assistance to people in the state who are underserved.
The nearly 40 attendees of Tuesday's tour met at the bus station on Gilbo Avenue in Keene and rode to Forest Park in Jaffrey near Howard Hill Road, and later to the Tanglewood Cooperative in Keene, off Maple Avenue. While in transit, representatives of SWRPC and the Community Loan Fund spoke about these communities and what they can bring to a scarce housing stock. The average manufactured home in the state costs $100,000, according to Tara Reardon, vice president of ROC-NH and external relations at the Community Loan Fund. The median home price in Cheshire County is $271,000.
Reardon said these homes are built indoors in factories and have a steel frame. Manufactured homes make up seven percent of the single-family housing market in New Hampshire, she added.
"This isn't some kind of temporary housing," she said. "It is a forever home. ... We think it's a really smart housing choice for seniors, small families and workforce folk. It's small, and it's efficient."
According to Reardon, there are 145 ROCs in New Hampshire, encompassing around 9,000 households. There are 11 ROCs in the Monadnock Region.
In ROCs, Reardon said, residents own their homes and pay the property taxes like any other New Hampshire household, but pay rent for the land.
These communities are governed by a residential board, which oversees the neighborhood and collects fees for maintaining the land.
Anne Marie Cassie, the board secretary for the Forest Park Tenants Association Cooperative, said there are currently 117 homes and four empty lots at the Jaffrey ROC.
"It's a nice and secure community, and you feel safe," she said.
Cassie explained that new residents pay a $500 membership fee, which makes them a partial owner of the cooperative. Homeowners are charged $385 per month, regardless of lot size. Cassie said this covers property taxes, financing and the maintenance of the roads and trees.
The demand for manufactured homes has increased due to a staggering deficiency in the affordable-housing and rental market. J.B. Mack, SWRPC principal planner, said this is driving a need for for other affordable options.
Mack is managing a regional housing needs assessment evaluating the current housing market. The current rental vacancy rate in Cheshire County for a two-bedroom apartment is 0.6 percent, he said.
"That's very, very low," he said. "That's equivalent to one vacant rental for every 200 rentals available."
A healthy vacancy rate, he noted, would be around five percent, which Cheshire County hasn't seen for a decade.
Mack said several sectors of essential workers, including child care, retail sales and even law enforcement, cannot afford the median price of housing in the county.
"The potential bright side of all this is that manufactured housing is within reach for all these workers."
Luca Paris, president of the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber, said the lack of affordable housing translates to a shortage of workers, which in turn strains local economies. He added that many young workers cannot afford rental rates or homes and are left with few options.
"Instead of you leaving because you want to go somewhere else, you're forced out, and that's not OK," he said. "That's going to affect us for the next 20 years."
Paris, who owns Luca's Mediterranean Cafe in Keene, said he thinks it's important for communities to showcase ROCs as an economical alternative.
"Whether you're at the end of your career and you need a small place to live in, it's a great spot," he said. "If you're at the beginning and you're raising a family on a moderate income, this is a great place to live. It's a community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.