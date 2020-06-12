At a time when it seems like the deck is stacked against charitable giving, the annual NH Gives campaign benefiting nonprofit organizations across the state had a banner year.
In a 24-hour period earlier this week, the campaign raised more than twice what it had brought in the previous four years combined. In fact, it raised $1 million in the first eight minutes of the event, which began Tuesday evening.
All of this comes amid a pandemic that has led to a nationwide economic recession and vast unemployment.
“It was really extraordinary, and definitely shattered any prior experience,” Kathleen Reardon, chief executive officer of the N.H. Center for Nonprofits, said Thursday.
The Concord-based organization began NH Gives in 2016 as an initiative to collect as many donations as possible for nonprofit organizations that are either headquartered or provide services in the state. Participating groups must be verified 501c(3) charitable organizations. Since then, NH Gives, which allows people to donate to the organization of their choice through a secure online platform, has been held annually in June.
From 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, more than $3.2 million was raised for 488 nonprofit organizations, according to NH Gives. In its first four years, the campaign raised a total of $1.5 million. Around $500,000 of that was brought in last year, Reardon said.
Besides the amount of money raised, records were also broken this year with the number of organizations participating, and the number of people who signed on to the NH Gives website to donate (13,428).
“This was an unbelievable outpouring of support, and it really shows what we can do when we all work together,” Reardon said. “It’s so important people realize that while the event is only 24 hours, these donations and people coming together to rally around their communities and these organizations will have a lasting impact.”
A combination of factors contributed to the campaign’s success this year, she said, including the announcement that the N.H. Charitable Foundation and its Thomas W. Haas Fund and John F. Swope Fund would provide matching donations of up to $1,000 for each donation. The offer was good for the first $250,000 given — a threshold hit within two minutes of the campaign’s start, Reardon said.
Another factor was that many of the participating organizations had their own fundraisers scheduled that they had to cancel because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. Those organizations shifted their efforts to the NH Gives campaign as a way to effectively replace those fundraisers, she explained. At the same time, she said, the idea of a 24-hour fundraising event resonates strongly with people right now.
New Hampshire residents have also historically stepped up in times of crisis to help their neighbors, communities and organizations, she said.
Of more than 60 participating organizations in the Monadnock Region, the 1833 Society raised the most at $29,139.34 from 180 donors in the 24-hour period. The group has been working with the Peterborough Town Library on fundraising and planning for the library’s $8.5 million renovation and expansion project. A virtual groundbreaking was held earlier this month to mark the beginning of construction.
While the initial NH Gives campaign push is over, people can still donate through the website until midnight Friday. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, $67,684 had been raised for the 1833 Society from 206 donors, according to the NH Gives website.
The date 1833 refers to the year voters at Peterborough town meeting passed a resolution to establish tax-based funding for the town’s public library, according to the library’s website, which says it’s the oldest library in the world to be funded that way.
Tina Kriebel, the 1833 Society’s board secretary and building committee chairwoman, said Thursday that what they’ve raised through NH Gives so far is three times as much as last year’s total of about $18,000.
That includes the matching funds through the N.H. Charitable Foundation, as well as matching gifts from local Peterborough library supporters, she said.
It also surpasses the organization’s original campaign fundraising goal of $35,000, she said.
“I think people really want to help, especially now,” she said.
COVID-19 has put many constraints on people, organizations and businesses.
“I think NH Gives just kind of captured the wave of people seeing we have these limitations and wondering what can we do,” Kriebel said. “This is something we can do, and I think that’s why it had an amazing response.”
MCVP: Crisis and Prevention Center, which is based in Keene, received $15,290 from 103 donors in the first 24 hours of NH Gives, more than tripling its $5,000 goal.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, $16,760 had been raised from 123 donors.
While the organization has participated in NH Gives before, this was its best year, Executive Director Robin Christopherson said Thursday. That, in part, had to do with this being the first year MCVP had a staff member devoted to development who could focus on the tasks associated with publicizing and preparing for the event, she said. Board members, staff and volunteers also stepped up, creating videos for social media and encouraging their friends and families to donate.
In the context of the pandemic, including its effects on the economy, Chistopherson said, people who are lucky enough to still have a job and are financially sound are understanding they have to step up and help others who aren’t as fortunate.
“People are being amazingly generous.”