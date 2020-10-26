President Trump stopped by Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to hold a campaign rally in what is most likely his last visit to New Hampshire as the election approaches. With a little more than a week before the election, this campaign stop is one of Trump’s efforts to catch up to Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump is currently trailing behind Biden by 10 points.
“Nine days from now, we are going to win the state,” Trump said to a packed and enthusiastic — not socially distanced and half of them not wearing masks — crowd, “This is the most important election in the history of our country.”
President Trump started off his rally speaking about his COVID-19 diagnosis and his hospitalization in Walter Reed Medical Center. He praised the medical attention he received and specifically praised the experimental antibody therapy — called REGN-COV2 — he received from Regeneron.
“I took something called Regeneron, the following morning I felt so good. I felt like Superman,” Trump said, alluding to reports that he wanted to exit Walter Reed and rip open his shirt to reveal a Superman T-shirt.
Trump claimed his pandemic response was better than what other administrations could do.
“Now we have the vaccines coming, way ahead of schedule. If this were another administration you wouldn’t have vaccines for three years,” Trump said, “If this were another administration you wouldn’t have Regeneron that nobody heard of four months ago, you wouldn’t have these new superdrugs.”
There was never any mention of the recently reported COVID-19 outbreak in Vice President Pence’s staff.
Unsurprisingly, former Vice President Joe Biden was a frequent punching bag for Trump, calling him “Sleepy Joe” and claiming he was being controlled by socialists.
“This election day, the people of New Hampshire must stop the anti-American radicals by giving Joe Biden, and it’s really not Joe Biden, it’s the people who control him.”
Trump capitalized on one of his few opportunities to politically damage Biden, attacking his commitment to transition away from oil.
“How about his oil comment?” Trump to a crowd that expressed their mass disapproval, booing, “He wants to transition, to transition, and I said okay, are you listening Texas?”
Biden’s commitment to transition away from the oil industry in the last presidential debate last Thursday proved to be partially politically damaging. Texas and Pennsylvania are states largely invested in the oil industry, and it’s possible that Biden could lose valued polling points in Texas and Pennsylvania.
Trump also brought up the New York Post story that claims Biden was involved in his son’s — Hunter Biden — business ventures.
“The media refuses to write it, except for the New York Post ... I have a lot of respect for the New York Post, what they’ve done is incredible,” Trump said. The Hunter Biden story has been seen as dubious at best. NPR Managing Editor for News Terence Samuel commented on the story, “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.”
Trump continued to paint a rosy picture of his current polling averages in key states. Claiming he was “way up in Florida, we’re doing fantastic in Iowa, fantastic in North Carolina, we think really good in Pennsylvania, we’re doing great in the great state of Texas.” Trump said “these aren’t polls, these are people”.
In Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, and Texas, the race is much closer than Trump makes it seem. In Pennsylvania, Biden actually holds a rough average of a 5 point lead.
Trump continued his objective on casting distrust in the electoral process. “They have millions of unsolicited ballots being sent all over, and it’s no good.” While Trump is correct that some states send unsolicited ballots to voters, an overwhelming majority of states (41) send mail-in ballots to registered voters only when requested.
Near the end of the rally, one of Trump’s final talking points was the southern border.
“We achieved the most secure border in U.S. History,” Trump said to a crowd that gave massive cheers, “And the wall is going to be finished very shortly, over 400 miles ... by the way, Mexico is paying for the wall.”
Most of the wall that Trump touts only replaces existing barriers, and Mexico has contributed no funds towards building the wall.
Before making his exit, Trump concluded by telling his crowd of supporters, “We have made America powerful again, our military, we have made America wealthy again, our stock market, 401ks ... we have made America strong again, we have made America proud again, we have made America safe again, we will make America great again.”
Trump made his way back into Air Force One afterwards, but not before doing what has become his signature exit, dancing to “YMCA” with his supporters.
Kenneth Tran is an Election SOS fellow.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.