SWANZEY — The town’s zoning board plans to discuss a contested housing development proposed for Old Homestead Highway on Monday via videoconference, but some residents say it’s an unfair way to hold the meeting.
An in-person meeting on the 76-unit development had been slated for Monday, March 16, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Town Administrator Michael Branley.
“That Sunday was when the governor announced schools would not be in session for a few weeks ... it didn’t make sense to convene the board and possibly 100 people,” he said.
The town has been working with the zoning board to set up the meeting virtually on the videoconferencing platform Zoom, which Branley said can host up to 10,000 people in a video call. These and other online platforms are being widely used by municipalities and companies to keep business going while social distancing.
Residents were asked to submit comments or concerns about the proposal to town officials to be read during the meeting, with an upcoming deadline of Monday afternoon.
But some residents are wary, expressing concerns that not everyone has the technology to participate and that it may be hard to ask follow-up questions, according to comments included in the board’s agenda packet for Monday.
“The town going ahead with a ‘Zoom meeting’ on the proposed development in N Swanzey is unconscionable. Many residents in the area are elderly and I would guess many of them do not even have a computer,” Swanzey resident Greg Johnson emailed to the board.
And with other virtual public meetings having been hacked recently, like a Keene town hall last month, some are worried the same will happen Monday.
“It is a very important meeting for us and we have asked the town to reschedule to a time when we can be in attendance to voice our opinions and show the volume of people opposed,” said Swanzey residents John and Joely Fanning in a letter to the editor submitted to The Sentinel. “... At the last meeting, 85 [were] in attendance, which was noted as the highest the board had seen for this type of meeting.”
The development — proposed by the Walpole-based Avanru Development Group — would be at 115 Old Homestead Highway, next to Dillant-Hopkins Airport and north of Aviation Drive. It would provide affordable rental units to people 62 and older.
“Towns and municipalities across New Hampshire are struggling to provide adequate housing for its citizens,” Jack Franks, president and CEO of Avanru, said in an email. “With Cheshire County having a vacancy rate of less than 1%, it is very difficult to find housing, especially affordable housing. These age restricted senior housing units will be state of the art, energy efficient and provide our seniors a place to live in the community they love.”
The four-story building’s footprint would be approximately 17,000 square feet, with 64 one-bedroom units, six two-bedroom units and six studio units, according to the board’s agenda for Monday. The plans also call for a shared community room, laundry facilities and an outdoor common space at the south side of the development.
Some people argue the proposed location would not be safe for residents, because it’s on Old Homestead Highway, also known as Route 32, and that the development would diminish Swanzey’s rural charm.
“As taxpayers and residents of Swanzey we feel by opposing this it would be a better physical environment for the residents of Swanzey,” said residents Jack and Janice Parker in an email to town officials.
Others said the development is far too big for the parcel of land it’d be built on.
“We are against it because of the overall size of the building, and the picture of the proposed building. It’s ugly, it’s four stories and it’s going to be on a fairly small lot,” Fanning said in an interview. “... that just doesn’t fit in the rural context of what we have here. It’s not Swanzey.”
The board is allowed to temporarily modify public access to meetings through videoconferencing, in accordance with an emergency order issued by Gov. Chris Sununu. If the board doesn’t provide access to the meeting on Zoom or another virtual platform, or if technical difficulties arise, it would have to adjourn.
Branley said the zoning board can also decide to adjourn at the start of Monday’s meeting and postpone until members can meet in person again.
“It is up to each member of [the] Board what information they use to make that decision,” he said in an email. “We cannot predict how the meeting will go so we cannot answer if the Board will be voting on the proposal or not.”
When contacted by a reporter about residents’ concerns regarding the meeting being held over Zoom, zoning board Chairman Keith Thibault wrote in an email, “I have recused myself from this case for personal reasons and will have no further comment.”
Monday’s session marks the second postponement of a hearing on this proposal. The first was because one of the zoning board members, Bill Hutwelker, recused himself in February due to a conflict of interest.
Hutwelker, who is also a selectman and works as a Realtor, cited his involvement in the real estate transaction.
Only three board members remained, so the meeting was pushed to the March date.
For information on how to attend the virtual zoning board meeting Monday, visit Swanzey’s website at swanzeynh.gov.
Comments on the proposal or Zoom meeting can be submitted to Matthew Bachler at mbachler@swanzeynh.gov by Monday at 3 p.m.