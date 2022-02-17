Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday unveiled a $100 million initiative to expand housing, an effort welcomed in the Monadnock Region, where available apartments and houses are in short supply.
In his annual State of the State Address, the Republican governor proposed using federal pandemic relief money to invest $60 million in grants for multifamily housing projects and $30 million for municipalities that approve permits for these buildings within six months of application.
Another $5 million would be used for grants to demolish vacant and dilapidated buildings, and $5 million would be given to cities and towns to update planning and zoning regulations to boost development.
Sununu said these investments are critical.
“The housing is for workers, they are for families, they are for those who contribute to our community, that go to our schools, that boom our economy,” he said in the speech to the N.H. House and Senate, state agency heads and N.H. Supreme Court justices at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester.
“And, so the data is very clear, housing creates regional stability for families and businesses.”
After the speech, Keene Mayor George Hansel said he and other municipal leaders across New Hampshire have urged the state leaders to provide help on the housing shortage problem.
“I’m thrilled that the governor has included that as a priority in his State of the State Address,” said Hansel, a member of the N.H. Housing Stability Council, which called for the state to add 13,500 new housing units by 2024.
Hansel said 700 to 800 new housing units of various types are needed in the Cheshire County area, where the rental market has a vacancy rate hovering around 1 percent.
“That creates real problems,” the mayor said. “It drives up housing costs for renters, it makes it so that people don’t have options to move, and it inhibits us from attracting new residents, which translates to new workers for our companies that are in desperate need of employees.”
In his speech, Sununu also touted a $100 million reduction of state education-related property taxes included in the current budget, which was approved last summer. He also mentioned a reduction in the meals and rooms tax from 9% to 8.5%, which took effect last year, as well as planned reductions in the interest and dividends tax and the business profits tax.
“And while we heard scary stories of how cutting taxes and returning such large amounts of money to citizens and towns would ‘cost too much,’ the actual results have played out exactly as we planned — record tax revenue pouring into New Hampshire exceeding all surplus estimates, allowing us to double the State’s Rainy Day Fund to over $250 million,” the governor said.
N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, who attended the speech, said the $100 million tax reduction was a one-time event that isn’t sustainable.
He said he wished there was more in the speech about long-term property tax reductions and improved investment in public education at all grade levels.
New Hampshire has some of the highest public college costs in the country, with annual in-state tuition and fees at $28,734, according to a report this year from educationdata.org, a nonprofit organization that extrapolates data from public sources.
Sununu frequently says tax cuts boosted economic activity and resulted in improved state revenues, but Kahn said most states are reporting high revenues, owing in part to unprecedented levels of federal stimulus money. Also, the pandemic has led people to migrate to less populated areas, such as New Hampshire.
The U.S. Census Bureau says New Hampshire’s population grew from 1.377 million in 2020 to an estimated 1.388 million in 2021, a gain of 0.8 percent. This is highest in New England, but Maine wasn’t far behind, with a gain of 0.7 percent during the same period.
A report from the National Association of State Budget Officers showed total state general fund revenue nationwide increased in 2021 by an estimated 12.8 percent.
Meanwhile, Sununu, in the speech, unveiled a plan to use $21 million in federal pandemic relief money to partner with Easterseals in developing a campus in Franklin for veterans and their families, including housing, recreational opportunities and supportive services.
“Like never before, New Hampshire is going to be able to create the gold standard in the health and wellness of America’s heroes,” Sununu said.
When the nearly hour-long speech appeared almost over, Sununu suddenly stopped talking and had a concerned look on his face.
N.H. Rep. Ralph Boehm, R-Litchfield, fell and hit his head, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported. An ambulance crew arrived and took Boehm, who was conscious and alert, to a hospital.