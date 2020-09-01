Editor’s note: The Sentinel is previewing all contested primary races covering area communities. Tell us what you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for your vote via our Voter Values survey at sentinelsource.com/vote.
Rep. Annie Kuster, who is seeking her fifth term in the U.S. House Representatives, faces a challenge in the Democratic primary from Keene resident Joseph Mirzoeff, who says he’s running for office because he’s fed up with the federal government.
The winner of the Sept. 8 Democratic primary in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the entire Monadnock Region, will move on to the Nov. 3 general election and square off against the victor of the Republican primary, in which four candidates — Matthew Bjelobrk of Haverhill, Lynne Blankenbeker of Concord, Eli Clemmer of Berlin and Steve Negron of Nashua — are vying for their party’s nomination.
Andrew Olding of Nashua has also filed a declaration of intent to run in the general election as a third-party candidate.
Kuster, a New Hampshire native and Hopkinton resident, said in an interview Monday that she is running for another term “mainly to continue the work that I am doing,” specifically on issues such as expanding health-care access and insurance coverage, securing federal investment in the Monadnock Region and bolstering broadband service in rural areas.
“We’ve had some very good success, and we have a lot of good work ahead of us,” Kuster said. She was first elected to Congress in 2012, and before that worked as an attorney.
Kuster, 63, earned her bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College in Hanover, and her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.
Mirzoeff, 69, hails from Long Island in New York, and moved to Keene in 2013. He’s now retired, but spent his career “applying math to financial issues in an insurance company, pension consulting firms, as an options trader, as a stock market trader and as a gambler,” Mirzoeff said. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from Columbia Business School in New York.
While still living in New York in the late 1990s, Mirzoeff won a seat on the Port Washington Board of Education, and he previously ran unsuccessfully for the Keene City Council and Keene school board. This year, though, he said he is running for Congress because he approves of city and state government but is unhappy with New Hampshire’s federal representation.
“I’m happy with the city. They don’t need me. I’m happy with the state. They don’t need me,” he said in an interview last Thursday. “It’s the feds that I think are messed up, crazy. And maybe I can make a difference there. Maybe I could change the balance a little bit.”
If elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, Mirzoeff said his top priority would be to reduce the military budget.
“I believe we shouldn’t have regime-change wars,” he said. “We should mind our own business, and we certainly shouldn’t spend our money killing people, bombing people to no purpose. So the first thing is to reduce military expenditures and wasteful wars.”
But Mirzoeff admits he faces steep odds against Kuster.
“I’m not spending money, I’m not putting up signs, I’m not sending out mailers, I’m not doing robocalls,” he said. “I’m not doing anything that annoys people or creates garbage or distractions. There’s not much hope that I’m going to win, but if I do, it’ll really be something, and it’ll be because of social media.”
Kuster, meanwhile, said her top priorities if she wins another term include working to ensure equitable access to a COVID-19 vaccine when it is released and requiring government and private health insurers to continue to cover telehealth appointments.
“We’ve done that on an emergency basis because of COVID, but I want to continue coverage for telehealth,” she said of the latter priority. “It’s been particularly effective in the mental health and substance-use treatment community but also very effective for people who have barriers to seeking health care — maybe transportation, child care, they live in a rural community, it’s a long drive to get to a doctor’s appointment or, most importantly, they can’t take time off from work.”
Kuster also touted her record on health care, including introducing legislation to protect people with pre-existing conditions from losing health insurance. And Kuster said she is committed to expanding broadband Internet access to rural areas, which she noted is especially important as Granite State students are returning to school mostly with a mix of in-person and online instruction.
Overall, Kuster said, her experience in Washington will help her get results should she win another term in Congress.
“I have a track record of working across the aisle with my colleagues, whether they’re Democrat or Republican, to achieve results,” Kuster said. “The Congress is divided right now, with a Democratic House and a Republican Senate, and I think my background and my skill set is uniquely successful in this environment of working across the aisle.”