The heart of Keene, once a simple open area, looks significantly different than it did two centuries ago. By 1875, Central Square was a defined space with a ring of young elm trees, and a Civil War statue memorializing a conflict still in the recent past.

The earliest known photograph of Main Street in Keene looking toward Central Square was taken in 1858. The open space in the city's core was created in 1828 when the Congregational Church was moved from roughly where the Civil War monument is now to its current location at the head of the square. Main Street was paved with concrete in 1921, and brick pavement was added to Central Square in 1910.
Central Square is ringed with young elm trees, circa 1875, about four years after the Civil War statue was added. The bandstand of that era stood near the current location of the flagpole, more than 100 years before today's bandstand was built in the center of the square in 1979 and dedicated by First Lady Rosalynn Carter. The cannons arrived in 1899, and the cannonballs likely followed soon thereafter.
A bustling Main Street, circa 1905 to 1915, reveals a range of transportation options, from electric trolley to horse and buggy.
The Ingersoll fountain, shown in this photo taken sometime between 1910 and 1913, is one of several to have graced the area around the square. The modern fountain was installed in 1969.
Community members survey the damage wrought by the Hurricane of 1938 on Sept. 21 of that year.
Main Street is seen pre-median, between 1964 and 1967. According to William Dow, Keene's records manager and deputy city clerk, the Main Street median was first installed on the upper portion of the street in the fall of 1971 and then from Gilbo Avenue to Emerald Street in 1988. The median's section below Emerald Street was put in when the roundabout at Winchester and Marlboro streets was built in 2006.
Parking meters, shown in the 1970s, were first installed along the sides of Main Street in 1947.
Central Square, as it looks today, photographed Main Street on Wednesday afternoon.

