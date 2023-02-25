The earliest known photograph of Main Street in Keene looking toward Central Square was taken in 1858. The open space in the city's core was created in 1828 when the Congregational Church was moved from roughly where the Civil War monument is now to its current location at the head of the square. Main Street was paved with concrete in 1921, and brick pavement was added to Central Square in 1910.
Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County
Central Square is ringed with young elm trees, circa 1875, about four years after the Civil War statue was added. The bandstand of that era stood near the current location of the flagpole, more than 100 years before today's bandstand was built in the center of the square in 1979 and dedicated by First Lady Rosalynn Carter. The cannons arrived in 1899, and the cannonballs likely followed soon thereafter.
Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County
Main Street is seen pre-median, between 1964 and 1967. According to William Dow, Keene's records manager and deputy city clerk, the Main Street median was first installed on the upper portion of the street in the fall of 1971 and then from Gilbo Avenue to Emerald Street in 1988. The median's section below Emerald Street was put in when the roundabout at Winchester and Marlboro streets was built in 2006.
Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County
The heart of Keene, once a simple open area, looks significantly different than it did two centuries ago. By 1875, Central Square was a defined space with a ring of young elm trees, and a Civil War statue memorializing a conflict still in the recent past.
Brick pavement was added in 1910, the modern fountain in 1969 and the current bandstand 10 years later.
Now, additional changes to the city’s core may be on the horizon.
Part of an upcoming multimillion dollar infrastructure overhaul slated to start next year, recommendations from a steering committee include replacing the signalized traffic circle with a mini roundabout. In addition, plans show a wedge of green space extending from the current square north to where Life is Sweet and the United Church of Christ are located.
Even if the recommendations are greenlit, city officials have said all of Central Square’s current features will remain when the project is finished. This includes the bandstand, fountain, statue and cannons.
Other ideas before councilors include protected bicycle lanes, as well as a raised intersection connecting Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street that city officials have said could double as space for an event or festival.
The suggestions, which require City Council approval, have drawn ire from a number of area residents who believe the square should remain as it is now when the three-year project is finished. It has also seen support, including from people wanting greater pedestrian and cyclist access to downtown and others who think the changes could make it easier to host community events.
In collaboration with the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which provided information and photos, here’s a look at how the downtown has evolved over the years.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.