Today, they’re being sworn into the nation’s highest offices as the world watches. Many Monadnock Region residents also know President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from closer to home.
Both visited while campaigning for the Democratic nomination for president in 2019, addressing crowds and picking up endorsements from local politicos as they competed for support in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.
These pictures come from a pair of events at Keene State College — a Harris event on April 23, 2019, and a Biden stop on Aug. 24 of that year.
The August 2019 rally was Biden’s first event here as a 2020 candidate. But he was a familiar face from his two prior runs in 1988 and 2008, leaving locals with memories of a “people person” who would run behind schedule after stopping to chat with voters.
In 1987, Biden opened a campaign office in Cheshire County well before any other Democrat and attracted support from some local organizers, including future Keene mayor Patricia T. Russell, according to Walpole author Dayton Duncan’s book “Grass Roots.” But Biden’s campaign ended a few months later amid a plagiarism scandal.
He was back in New Hampshire for his unsuccessful 2008 campaign, as well as to stump for other Democrats in 2012 and 2016.
Harris stirred excitement early in the 2020 campaign, with her April 2019 appearance drawing hundreds of people to Keene State College. But by November, her campaign had shut down its Keene office, less than two months after it opened, and she dropped out of the race a month later.
On Primary Day 2020, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont dominated in the Monadnock Region and won the state of New Hampshire. Sanders dropped out of the presidential race in April and threw his support behind Biden.
Granite State voters backed Biden and Harris in the general election, giving the ticket about 53 percent of the vote.