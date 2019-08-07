PETERBOROUGH — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan says the No. 1 thing she hears from people across demographics in New Hampshire is a growing worry over the cost of prescription drugs.
Insulin, for example, has seen spikes as high as 353 percent from 2001 to 2016 — going from costing in the low hundreds per vial to well over $1,000, while the drug can cost 12 times less in countries like Canada, according to a drug database analysis by STAT news, a Boston Globe subsidiary focusing on the health care and biotech industries.
Hassan, a Democrat in her third year in Washington after serving as governor for four years starting in 2013, is the co-sponsor of a bill to lower prescription drug costs by capping the amount Medicare Part D patients can be billed annually and anchoring price increases on prescriptions to the rate of inflation.
The Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act passed the Senate Finance Committee at the end of July before Congress went on recess, and has the support of House Democrats along with President Donald Trump, Hassan said.
Meeting with three constituents at the Twelve Pine deli and marketplace in downtown Peterborough Tuesday, Hassan listened to stories of unexpected costs and the burden of navigating the health care system.
She was joined by Melissa Gallagher, executive director of the Grapevine Family & Community Resource Center in Antrim, along with Laura Landerman-Garber of Hollis and Krista Gilbert of Keene, who said they have rare conditions that require costly medication, often not covered by insurance.
The senator described the committee vote as “a breakthrough moment in Washington.”
“Pharma has pushed back on all legislation like this successfully up until now,” Hassan told the women, “and the fact that we got a bipartisan vote out of our committee [on the bill] is what people who have been in Washington a lot longer than I have been keep telling me is a major deal. It’s a really big deal.”
The bill would limit out-of-pocket expenses for recipients of Part D — an optional prescription drug plan for those 65 and over that covers more than 44 million Americans — to $3,100 per year by 2022.
While it would not change reimbursement rates, it would require insurance and pharmaceutical companies to pay for any pricing exceeding the cap.
Hassan touted figures from the Congressional Budget Office, which found that over 10 years, the bill would save Medicare beneficiaries more than $5 billion in premiums, $27 billion in out-of-pocket costs and $85 billion for taxpayers overall.
The senator said that by requiring the insurance and pharmaceutical companies to cover Medicare Part D billing over the cap and to keep the prescription price increases tied to inflation, they would have no choice but to lower costs instead of letting patients and taxpayers foot the bill.
Gallagher — who met Hassan at a similar listening session in April on grandfamilies coping with the fallout of addiction — shared the story of a mother who accrued more than $40,000 in debt paying for insulin and other prescriptions.
Gilbert and Landerman-Garber described having to take measures such as traveling to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., and being billed out-of-network for the only specialist one of them could find for her condition, who happened to be in California.
Hassan said she hopes this bill will build on the progress of the Affordable Care Act, and incentivize insurance companies to spend less on marketing and lobbying, and more on research and development for rare conditions.
She added that she’s in favor of another bill that would allow insulin and other prescriptions to be imported from Canada to lower costs.
As for additional pushes for reform, such as Medicare-for-All — versions of which many of the 2020 presidential candidates have supported — Hassan said she is more focused on building on Obamacare and holding the insurance and pharmaceutical companies accountable to make sure the soaring cost of medication is addressed.
“The devil is always in the details,” she said. “I have been focused on how you build on and improve the ACA, because I have concerns about the up-front costs of Medicare-for-All. I also have concerns about the disruption that shifting for Medicare-for-All would cause for people who need health care the most.”
Whichever direction Congress may choose to go down the line, Hassan emphasized that someone will still have to pay for excessive prescription drug costs.
After the August recess, she said, she hopes the bill will make it to the Senate floor and pass the Democratic-majority House before heading to Trump’s desk for a promised signature.