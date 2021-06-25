PETERBOROUGH — Woodwinds and wood thrushes, composers and cuckoos, a folk tale and finches — all these and more come together in a new project based at Hancock’s Harris Center for Conservation Education called “In Fine Feather.”
The program is a “musical hiking experience” focused on birdsong, in which people can walk along the Harris Center’s Hiroshi Trail in Peterborough and listen to an hour-long playlist of music, poetry and birdsong to mingle with the natural sounds along the trail.
“We tend to think that ... music belongs to humans and nobody else,” said Jazimina MacNeil of Greenfield, who spearheaded the project. She hopes people will be able to find the “gray area” between the music of the human world and the music of the natural world and recognize the significant roles nature has played in music for centuries.
MacNeil grew up outside Boston but spent summers with her family on Silver Lake in Harrisville. As a child, she attended summer camp at the Harris Center for many years.
“I’ve known and loved the Harris Center for as long as I can remember,” she said.
MacNeil moved to New York City and then to Philadelphia, but after 11 years of city life, she felt it was time to return to the place she had loved growing up.
Last summer, MacNeil learned that Yellow Barn, a Putney, Vt.-based center for chamber music, had created a “Beethoven Walk” to celebrate the composer’s 250th birthday by hanging reproductions of his manuscripts in the trees and creating an app that people could download to listen to his music.
“It was so beautiful, the most ecstatic thing to listen to,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, this is how we should be listening to Beethoven’.”
MacNeil explained that Beethoven — like many other composers — drew inspiration from the natural world and enjoyed walking through the woods. It only made sense to create an experience that brought music and nature together, especially during a pandemic, she said.
When live performances were not possible last summer, many musicians turned to online platforms to host virtual concerts. MacNeil said that while it was great that music could still be performed and shared with audiences in some capacity, it was difficult for her to spend much time sitting in front of a screen.
Engaging with music in a new setting — outside, in the woods — was exciting.
“I thought this could be a genre — we could do all kinds of things in this vein,” she said. “My creative brain started firing.”
She brought the idea of musical walks to the Harris Center and Peterborough-based Electric Earth Concerts, a center for chamber music that organizes affordable public concerts.
“Our mission is to get people to get an understanding and respect for the natural world,” said Jeremy Wilson, executive director of the Harris Center. “When the music world overlaps with the natural world it seems like a great combination.”
The organizations launched their first such project in the fall of 2020, called “The Singing Stream.” People can download Franz Schubert’s album Die Schöne Müllerin, which tells a story centered around a stream. It pairs well with the 1.9-mile Hiroshi Trail, which follows Nubanusit Brook near Dinsmore Pond, MacNeil said.
She and her co-creator Marji Gere made booklets — which can be downloaded or picked up at the trailhead — with lyric translations and other information about the music.
As for the newer project, MacNeil said “In Fine Feather” aims to highlight the connection between music and the natural world by sharing the stories behind different works and the people who made them.
With help from Susie Spikol, the Harris Center’s community programs director, MacNeil spent months researching music and poems that focus on birdsong.
Instead of a booklet, walkers can pick up a map of the loop with visuals of the birds they might encounter and information about the artists included in the playlist. The full audio file can be downloaded for free from the Harris Center’s website.
The difficult part of creating the playlist wasn’t finding material directly tied to birdsong, MacNeil said, but rather deciding what not to include.
“I could make, like, seven of these hikes, no problem,” she laughed.
The final result is a compilation of many different works, including Amy Beach’s transcription of the hermit thrush’s song to piano, The Beatles’ “Blackbird” and Mary Oliver’s poem about Gustav Mahler and a mockingbird.
MacNeil and local poet and naturalist Henry Walters will be at the trailhead this evening and Saturday evening to briefly introduce some of the works on the playlist, the techniques some of the composers used and which birds to look out for on the trail.
“We put so much love into [In Fine Feather] and really hope it brings some joy,” MacNeil said.