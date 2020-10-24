New Hampshire health officials Friday announced the COVID-19-related death of a Hillsborough County woman, as well as 120 more cases of the viral disease. With the added cases, the number diagnosed statewide since the pandemic started has surpassed 10,000.
The woman whose death was announced Friday was 60 or older.
The newly reported cases include one for which the county of residence was still being determined, two from Cheshire County, three from Sullivan County and 14 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The cases were diagnosed via polymerase chain reaction and antigen testing. The state’s latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 1.3 percent.
A total of 10,112 people statewide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far, about 86 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of 471 Granite Staters have been attributed to the virus.
As of Friday morning, 15 people were in hospitals, of the 765 known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
A total of 896 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They included 12 for which the county of residence was still being determined, 11 in Keene, seven in Hillsboro, and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Marlow, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Sullivan, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland.