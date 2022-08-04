Morgan Bothwell has traveled all over the country lending his voice to opera and choral music. But as the newly appointed artistic director of the Monadnock Chorus, he’s excited to be on the other side of the baton for a change.
Bothwell, 29, accepted the post in June and will be conducting the Peterborough ensemble, which includes a choir and an orchestra. The non-auditioned group, open to all ages, will have its first rehearsal of the season Sept. 14, and Bothwell already has plans for the upcoming semester.
Monadnock Chorus is known for a repertoire that typically includes classical music, but Bothwell said he’ll be pulling works from contemporary composers, such as Jake Runestad, Eric Whitacre and Elaine Hagenberg.
“This year will be different,” said Bothwell, who lives in Keene. “I’ll be bringing in music going on right now. There’s an explosion in music all around us.”
He added that he hopes he can help reignite a passion for music in the region and boost attendance for choir shows to pre-COVID-19 numbers.
The Monadnock Chorus performs two shows per year, one in December and one in May.
Aside from directing the ensemble, Bothwell gives voice lessons and conducts choirs at Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, having started at the former in 2020 and the latter a year later.
In the fall, he will teach at Franklin Pierce on Mondays and Tuesdays and at Keene State Wednesdays through Fridays, with Monadnock Chorus rehearsals on Wednesday evenings.
But one of the things he most enjoys is giving private voice lessons to students of all ages and in all different types of singing, ranging from traditional to metal, a deep, guttural form of throat singing. No matter the medium, though, Bothwell said the fundamentals are the same.
“You should be singing in a healthy way regardless,” he said. “If you can use breath support and core support that takes the strain off of your throat, you will be able to sing much longer.”
Bothwell said his favorite students tend to be those 50 and older.
“They do it out of a love for music,” he explained. “People who are retired just want to learn. They have this drive to learn different techniques and practice because they enjoy it, and that invigorates me as an educator. It makes you want to work harder to show them more things and make them enjoy it even more.”
Bothwell was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to Jim and Leslie Bothwell and has an older brother, Paul, now 36. Jim was in the military for 33 years, so the family moved around a lot.
When Morgan Bothwell was five, they were living in Doylestown, Pa., and by the time he was seven they moved to Tucson, Ariz., before finally settling down in Keene nearly three years later. His parents have lived there since.
However, Bothwell wasn’t in Keene long before he left home for the American Boychoir School in Princeton, N.J., from age 10 to 14. There he lived in a giant mansion with around 75 other students in that age range, where they practiced choir six days a week.
Bothwell, whose brother attended the school before him, said he had wanted to follow in Paul’s footsteps.
He toured the country with the choir, and sang in 48 states.
“It definitely taught me time-management skills,” he said.
Bothwell and his classmates sang with Beyoncé, Paul McCartney and also performed 9/11 services near Ground Zero, where the Bushes and Clintons were present.
He attributes some of his success to his director at the choir school, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, who won a Grammy last year for best choral performance. Because of the rigorous schedule Bothwell and his classmates endured, they had to grow up quickly.
“Positive reinforcement is good, but If you treat them like young professionals and treat them well, they will meet that bar,” he said. “Kids are like sponges, they absorb everything. That’s how I teach and how I treat my ensembles.”
Bothwell later attended Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, Mass., and got his bachelor’s degree in vocal performance at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill. He went on to get his master’s degree in opera performance at Wichita State University in Kansas.
While passionate about both choral and opera music, Bothwell explained that there are key differences between the two. In opera, there’s just one singer carrying a large voice over an orchestra without a microphone. This requires a strong voice, he noted, but an opera singer normally doesn’t have to worry about matching vowels or tone with a choir.
Choral music, on the other hand, involves an ensemble of typically eight to 10 performers.
“In choral music it’s very fine tuned,” Bothwell said. “You approach the notes with surgical precision and control, there’s a different mentality. Singing alone in opera is just kind of letting it go.”
While attending school, Bothwell would come home to Keene for summers and holidays, but had imagined he might remain in Kansas.
“The Midwest sucks you in because it’s slow and comfortable,” he said. “But there was something about the mountains and the space and culture of New England that is central to who I am as a human being.”
So, in 2019, Bothwell moved back to the Elm City, and performed with the local Raylynmor Opera group and the New England-based Zenith Ensemble, and he would also travel to Boston and New York City to perform in choirs at Catholic services.
When he’s not singing or conducting, Bothwell likes to spend his free time in the outdoors exploring Goose Pond, reading Frank Herbert’s “Dune” novels or playing video games on his PC.
He was also previously a Realtor at Masiello Group for about a year and a half, up until July, before deciding to further devote himself to music.
He said he’s grateful to have built a career on his love of music and that he wants to help the area grow in that regard.
“I hope the Monadnock Region will become a bastion for music of any kind. It doesn’t matter as long as music is being made and people are finding pleasure in it.”
Music is full of raw and beautiful experiences that one can only experience once in a lifetime, he noted.
“Music can portray things we don’t have words for,” he said. “When you get people who have completely different views together and have them focus on hopeful music ... something wonderful happens.”
