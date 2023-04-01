Keene State College Associate Professor Nigel Malcolm leads off his new book with a special acknowledgement: “For Minnie P. Reed, my grandmother, who was always there for me.”
Malcolm, 47, the son of an Army warrant officer, lived with Reed in St. Petersburg, Fla., from age 6 to 13 and credits her for some of his professional and academic success.
“School was always stressed,” Malcolm recalled in a recent interview.
As an undergraduate struggling to meet expenses at Yale, she was there for him with timely advice, encouraging him to do whatever it took to stay in school and get his degree.
“She said, ‘Do what you need to do. If they want you to run, run. If they want you to catch a football, catch a football,’ ” he said.
Malcolm walked on to the Yale track team and ended up setting a school record in the 100-meter dash and becoming an Ivy League champion. His involvement in the sport helped him get more scholarship assistance at a time when his finances were tight.
Still, it wasn’t easy. He did custodial work to make ends meet, sweeping, mopping and waxing floors.
“From one semester to the next, I never knew if I would be able to stay there,” he said. “It wasn’t until my senior year that I didn’t get something from the bursar saying, ‘You owe us money.’
“I was so shocked, I went to the bursar and asked them if there was some kind of mistake.”
Malcolm graduated from Yale with a bachelor’s degree in political science and government and went on to get a master’s and doctorate from the University of South Florida in communication.
He joined the faculty at Keene State nearly 18 years ago. Malcolm is married to Sarah Hardin, an assistant professor of history at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. They live in that city with their son, Ian, 4, and their twin 2-year-old daughters, Nya and Nora.
He teaches courses in persuasion, public speaking, rhetorical criticism, rhetorical theory, communication theory and rhetoric, and rhetoric of race.
The Keene State Communication and Philosophy Department held a celebration for him last month to mark the publishing of his latest book, “Rethinking Racial Uplift: Rhetorics of Black Unity and Disunity in the Obama Era.”
Racial uplift is the idea that college-educated Black people can foster social advancement and counter assaults on political and civil rights, Malcolm said.
He asserts in his book that this notion has evolved and now the focus is increasingly centered on people pursuing success on an individual basis for themselves and their families.
To explore his theme, he examines six best-selling books published during Obama’s presidency, including Randall Kennedy’s “Sellout: The Politics of Racial Betrayal,” Bill Cosby’s and Alvin Poussaint’s “Come On, People: On the Path from Victims to Victors,” and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me.”
In 2008, Malcolm wrote “One More River to Cross: The Therapeutic Rhetoric of Race in the Post-Civil Rights Era,” which critiques the writings of authors on racial advancement and failure.
He likes the writing process, but most of all enjoys reading, a habit that began as a young man.
Malcolm was born in Kansas, and went to live with his grandmother when his parents divorced. He later moved to Georgia to live with his father, Lorenzo Malcolm, and his stepmother, Charmaine Malcolm.
But another move was in store, this time to Okinawa, Japan.
He found himself in Kubasaki High School, a U.S. Defense Department educational institution.
It was a culture shock, but he excelled in academics, became student president, played football, was the captain of his track team and sang in the chorus.
In Okinawa, he developed a habit that would help expand his academic horizons.
“All we could get was the Armed Forces radio and television, and the shows were all a year old,” he said. “I get bored easily, so I just turned off the TV and read. I challenged myself to read a thousand-page book.”
He became a voracious reader and learner, which helped him at Yale.
Malcolm said some of the students there appeared to have genius-level intelligence. He doesn’t put himself in that category.
He remembers a friend telling him, “You’re more curious than smart.”
He took it as a compliment.
“Curiosity can drive you to be smarter,” Malcolm said. “That’s the main thing.”
He continues to strive to find the answers to tough questions.
“I like to read. I enjoy teaching. I tend to write when I can’t find the answer to a question in a book.”
Malcolm also said a good education is one of the most important things a society can provide and feels privileged to have received one.
“I see myself as a working-class kid who had a certain talent and was given opportunities that others didn’t get,” he said.
Amber Davisson, who chairs the Keene State Communication and Philosophy Department, said Malcolm provides students with important background and perspective on issues that can be emotionally fraught.
“There are a lot of really hard conversations right now that feel like we are screaming at each other,” she said. “He takes those conversations and walks us back in history and gives us context.
“He’s calm and patient and knows how to work his way through different parts of the conversations.
“One of students said he has the most soothing voice of any professor they know.”
For now, he’s very happy to use that voice in academia, but the one-time political science undergraduate holds open the possibility in the distant future he might be interested in running for something.
“By the time I was a senior at Yale, I knew I didn’t want a job as a politician,” he said. “Maybe a second career one day could be politics, but I really enjoy where I’m at right now.”
