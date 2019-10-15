DUBLIN — In an effort to fight the stigma of substance use disorders, the Monadnock Rotary Club is hosting its first Community Walk For Recovery Sunday.
The goal of the three-mile walk — starting at 1 p.m. at the Dublin School at 18 Lehmann Way and ending at the Granite Mill at 69 Main St. in Harrisville — is to highlight local recovery resources, according to the Rotary club's Event Chairman Harry Wolhandler.
The Monadnock Rotary Club serves the entire Monadnock Region, and is dedicated to community service, with a focus on youth development and health advocacy, according to its website.
After Sunday's walk, participants and others are invited to the mill's community room to learn about and connect with eight area agencies that provide treatment to people with addiction or offer support — Reality Check, Keene Serenity Center, Monadnock Family Services, Maps Counseling Services, The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center, Monadnock Voices for Prevention, Phoenix House and N.H. Works.
There will also be keynote speakers and a panel discussion on local and state efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, as well as ways community members and area municipalities can help those struggling with addiction.
Examples of this include schools being less punitive when dealing with students with substance use disorders, and businesses and others providing nonjudgmental support for people in recovery, according to Wolhandler.
Phil Wyzik, CEO of Monadnock Family Services, said any regional effort to shed light on this public health crisis is admirable.
"We are glad to have people behind such an event to make [the opioid crisis] more local and more real," he said. "Addiction touches a lot of people, and society's approach in substance abuse and treatment is not always perfect, so we need to do more."
In addition to helping link people with recovery resources, Wolhandler said this weekend's walk aims to start changing the community dialogue around substance use disorders.
"Our core message is recovery is possible, it happens in many ways, and the community is part of the solution," Wolhandler, of Harrisville, said. "We need to be able to talk about it more openly and celebrate those who have taken the step toward recovery and have made the decision to address [their] substance-use problem."
In 2018, New Hampshire recorded 471 fatal drug overdoses, the vast majority from opioids, according to data from the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The community-centered approach of Sunday's event is in line with messages at local overdose vigils and memorials, where recovery agencies and advocates have stressed that connection counters addiction.
And having the event visibly public is imperative to further break down the social stigma, according to Gary Barnes, executive director of Maps Counseling Services.
"Events like this make it clear that the public supports recovery, believes in recovery and wants to strengthen resources in recovery so everyone in New Hampshire has the chance to get the help they need for their substance use disorder and lead a productive life," he said.
Walkers and exhibit visitors are asked to make a suggested $10 minimum donation, according to a news release, which will be distributed to the participating agencies.
Those interested in walking may register at the event or on the Rotary club's website at monadnockrotary.org.
If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance use disorder, The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center — a recovery services referral hub in the region at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101) — is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.