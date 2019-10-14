MARLOW — Something otherworldly was afoot — or afloat — in Marlow Saturday.
About 25 wiley witches and warlocks took to Village Pond that afternoon, climbing into kayaks, canoes and even atop a paddleboard for the town’s first ever Witches and Wizards Regatta. They donned pointed hats, robes and striped stockings, some adorning their boats with witchy accessories such as crows, brooms and cauldrons.
The sorcerers and sorceresses launched precisely at noon, paddling two-by-two in formation — a “witches ballet,” as organizer Jeannie Merwin called it — toward Route 10. There, dozens of people lined the road, cheering and snapping photos of the spectacle as the kayak-bound coven circled the pond, some of them cackling and shouting, “The witches are invading Marlow!”
A few of the conjurers, like Mary Farnsworth of Sullivan, wouldn’t necessarily be called practiced kayakers or canoers. Saturday was Farnsworth’s first time on the water, and a friend from Boston even came up to Marlow to paddle a canoe with her.
She heard about the regatta from a friend who lives in town who was also planning to participate, she said.
“I saw the picture, and I said, ‘Boy, that looks like something really fun to do,’” Farnsworth said.
The regatta was inspired by a photo Merwin saw online of a similar event in Portland, Ore., she said last month. It was organized as a fundraiser for Jones Hall, where construction began in September to improve drainage, update exterior paint and clapboards and renovate the building’s basement.
The hall was built between 1792 and 1800, according to the town website, and was moved from its original plot atop Marlow Hill to its current site on Church Street in 1845.
The town library, which is housed in the hall’s basement, is temporarily operating out of the Methodist Chapel while work is completed. Construction should be finished sometime in November, Selectman Barry Corriveau said last month.
Merwin, one of the event’s organizers, said she was pleased with the level of participation in Saturday’s regatta. She estimated that the day’s events would raise about $1,000 to bolster the Jones Hall project, which is being paid for through a combination of grant funding, donations and money approved by town voters, according to Corriveau.
Executive Administrator Jacqui Fay said in March that renovations to the building are expected to cost $204,500, with half provided by an LCHIP matching grant. Volunteers with Friends of Jones Hall, which cosponsored the regatta, have also been raising funds for the renovation.
A short walk away from the pond in the center of town, the festivities continued Saturday with a raffle and pie sale, along with a cookout at the fire station and games for kids sponsored by the town parks and recreation department.
Faith Conley, who works with the recreation department, was one of the witches who took to the water Saturday afternoon. She said the department wanted to sponsor the games to provide a way for local children to participate even though they wouldn’t be able to be out on the pond.
Though she admits the idea for a witches regatta sounded a little “crazy” at first, Conley said it also sounded like a whole lot of fun.
“Community is everything. And you know, our town has had some rough times of late, and we need to come together and just have fun. Why not?” Conley said. “There’s nothing political about this — it’s just a good time.”
Merwin — who was also on the pond Saturday in a spider-covered veil — noted this is the first large event she’s organized, and she’s proud of how it came together. And based on Saturday’s turnout, she said she thinks there’s a good chance the regatta will continue in future years.
“Everyone’s talking about ‘when’ we do it next year instead of if,” she said.