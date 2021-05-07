Erika Rosenfeld is not sure where she or her business — Post & Beam Brewing in Peterborough — would be without federal coronavirus relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program.
“Without that PPP funding, I think I’d be in a very different position with my staff right now,” said Rosenfeld, who employs about four people at the Grove Street brewpub. “It gave us a chance to kind of show our loyalty to them, and they’ve given it back to us now, so that funding was huge for me.”
To help businesses like hers move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosenfeld said she hopes the federal government continues to invest in local organizations that support small businesses, such as New Hampshire’s Small Business Development Center and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in downtown Keene.
The latter, at 25 Roxbury St., hosted a roundtable discussion Thursday afternoon where Rosenfeld and several other area business leaders told U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan about the experiences, and challenges, they have faced throughout the public health crisis. Businesses nationwide have suffered revenue shortfalls during the pandemic, with many closing temporarily during the first wave last spring and operating at mostly limited capacities since then. The Biden administration estimates more than 400,000 U.S. businesses have closed permanently due to the crisis, according to reporting from the Associated Press.
Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, said events like this help her and her staff inform the policies they pursue to assist small businesses during the pandemic.
“One of the things that has been really important during this whole last year has been how informative conversations like this have been for me and my team as we try to make sure we’re putting together relief packages, for instance, or planning what the next stage of recovery looks like and what kinds of support the federal government can provide,” she said.
Beth Wood, who owns 21 Bar & Grill with her husband, Matt, said the business has struggled to hire new employees throughout the pandemic. The restaurant, which is next door to the Hannah Grimes Center on Roxbury Street, has fully reopened but cut capacity due to social-distancing requirements, leading to lost revenue, Beth Wood said.
“We would like to open more hours to make up for the loss of revenue, but finding people to work has been a problem,” she said.
Hassan noted that this has been a common challenge in New Hampshire for several years. During the pandemic, this workforce shortage may have been exacerbated by enhanced unemployment benefits, but Hassan said hopefully the issue will begin to subside later this month, when New Hampshire reinstates its requirement that people on unemployment are actively searching for a job.
“So we think that, to the degree that is an issue, we think that that change will help,” Hassan said. “But again, we know workforce development generally is a challenge right now in New Hampshire.”
Hassan also said she came to the Hannah Grimes Center Thursday to demonstrate her support for business incubator programs, which provide support to help small businesses survive the start-up phase. President Joe Biden’s recently released American Jobs Plan includes a proposal to create a national network of these programs.
“We know that, not only do businesses do better and/or just, frankly, survive because of the existence of incubators, we know that when incubators actually talk to each other and participate in networks, the support for the overall business community, especially new businesses, is even better,” Hassan said.
Jessica Hipp, a Temple resident, is a participant in the Hannah Grimes Center’s incubator program. She works as the chief operating officer for WayAround, a labeling system that uses a smartphone app to create “virtual sticky notes” for people with vision loss. Hipp said she joined the program in January 2020, and it has provided crucial support throughout the pandemic.
“I don’t think I would be sitting here today without Hannah Grimes,” she said. “It’s been an absolute lifeline.”
Hannah Grimes Executive Director Mary Ann Kristiansen told Hassan that the businesses the center works with have benefited greatly from federal COVID-19 relief programs like the PPP and the Employee Retention Tax Credit, a provision of the CARES Act that encouraged businesses to keep employees on their payroll.
“That, to me, is government at its best, really greasing the skids to get something going when we need it to get going,” Kristiansen said.
And with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Granite State, Phil Suter, president and CEO of the Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber, said businesses want to be optimistic about the future but remain a little hesitant that the economy will return to normal soon.
“People really want to be optimistic,” he told Hassan. “We’re fundamentally optimistic people, but they’re treading a little bit lightly, and they’ve been putting in incredibly long hours and a lot of persistence, and that’s admirable, but they know we’re not there yet. And you know we’re not there yet.”
Hassan said she is optimistic about the next few months and years, but in the short term, the country needs to focus on vanquishing the coronavirus.
“And it doesn’t mean there won’t be limited outbreaks of new variants in places,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that we’ll never see a new case, but it would mean that this combination of vaccinations and prudent public health measures for the next little while get us to a place where we really are no longer having just to respond to the virus but instead can really begin to rebuild.”