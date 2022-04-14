One long-beloved festival, one brand new to Keene — both will be up for City Council consideration next week with support from one of the council’s three committees.
At Wednesday’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee meeting, members unanimously recommended requests to use city property for the Pumpkin Festival and Keene’s inaugural Pride festival. The requests will next be reviewed by the full City Council at its meeting next Thursday.
Keene Pride
The Pride festival — slotted for Sept. 11-18, with the final day being a block-party-esque event — would be the first large-scale celebration of its kind to take place in Keene, city councilors have said.
It’s being proposed by Keene Pride, a nonprofit headed up by Keene native Adam Toepfer.
Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, which includes people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex and asexual. Pride festivals are often in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, when a police raid at the Stonewall Inn gay bar turned violent, prompting LGBTQ+ activists to organize demonstrations and protests.
Ward 5 Councilor Philip Jones suggested that, in the future, Keene Pride consider hosting the event in June, which is often a slower season for tourists than the fall.
Keene Pride does anticipate doing something to acknowledge Pride month, Toepfer said at Wednesday’s meeting. But hosting the event in September was enticing not only because it’s a good time for tourists, but because of the opportunity to involve local students. In addition, he said people often visit large cities to attend Pride festivals in June.
Over the past few months, Toepfer and his team have met with city staff to discuss the logistics of hosting the event.
He said he plans to announce the festival’s programming soon, but people can expect educational events, as well as entertainment at local businesses including The Colonial Theatre.
“We want to make sure we show the history of Pride, where Pride comes from and the sacrifices those before us have made so we could do something like this,” he said in a phone call after the committee meeting.
And Keene Pride is organizing the event with local youth in mind, Toepfer said.
“We want to show the queer kids in the area that they’re loved, and they’re cared for, and it’s OK for them to be their true selves.”
People looking to get involved and volunteer at the festival can contact Keene Pride at KeenePride@gmail.com.
Pumpkin Festival
The magic glow of jack-o’-lanterns could be downtown again this fall as a local organization pushes forward with its plans for a revamped Pumpkin Festival.
Let It Shine, a Keene-based nonprofit, is once again planning the festival and seeking the city’s approval. Lisa Scoville, chair of the organization’s board, was unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting, but committee members Michael Giacomo and Kate Bosley are also on Let It Shine’s board, and Giacomo presented the request.
The new festival — scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 8 p.m. — is set to be bigger than in the years leading up to the pandemic, but still substantially smaller than what the festival had been at its peak years ago, Giacomo said.
Let It Shine’s request would close Central Square and the Gilbo Avenue parking lot, where there would be vendors, Giacomo said.
“We want to keep it: A) about the community; and B) we’re not chasing any records this year,” Giacomo said.
Public Works Director Kurt Blomquist added that the Gilbo Avenue area would also host entertainment, and downtown businesses would be permitted to conduct sales on their sidewalks.
Dating back to the early ‘90s, the pumpkin festival grew to be internationally recognized. In displaying tens of thousands of pumpkins each year, the festival set — and then repeatedly broke — the Guinness record for most lit jack-o’-lanterns in one place.
But in 2014, parties outside the festival escalated to rioting, resulting in vandalism, injuries and dozens of arrests.
In April 2015, the City Council voted not to grant Let It Shine a license to hold the event that October. In subsequent years, Let It Shine revived the festival, but on a much smaller scale.
In 2020, a group of new board members stepped in to lead Let It Shine, though one original board member, Tim Zinn, has stuck around to help with the transition.
Zinn, who now lives in Brattleboro, said he is confident the new team will be able to find and foster “a happy place” for the festival.
“I think we have the right mix of tools to kind of maintain the clean slate that we have and hopefully communicate like we have been that this festival — like every other festival we cherish in the community — is really an opportunity to shine,” he said.
The smaller-scale festivals in recent years were a good start for healing and working with the city again, Zinn said.
Those festivals were geared mostly toward younger kids, Scoville said in a phone call Wednesday night. Let It Shine is planning an event that will appeal to people of all ages, with food and entertainment, she said. In addition to inviting nonprofits and school groups to get involved, the organization is encouraging downtown businesses to plan something for that weekend.
“We really want to get the community involved again,” she said. “This is what Keene is known for.”
Let It Shine is currently hosting a design contest to help fundraise for the event, according to Scoville. One winner will be selected from each age group — ages 2 to 6, 7 to 11, 12 to 16, and 17 and older — to have their designs printed on items including T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats. That merchandise will be sold to raise money for the festival.
People can email their designs to thegreatpumpkinswagcontest2022@gmail.com. People interested in volunteering to help set up and break down the festival in October can also reach out via that same email, Scoville said.